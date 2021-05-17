Eva Garland Consulting Named One of 2021’s Best Workplaces

Press Releases Eva Garland Consulting Press Release

Company highlighted in list of 429 best companies to work for in America.

Raleigh, NC, May 17, 2021 --(



“It is an honor to be recognized on the Inc. Best Workplaces list for 2021. I am so proud and grateful to be part of an organization in which our employees take the initiative to support one another. Our team’s unwavering commitment to our guiding principles has enabled us to maintain our culture of connectedness, even through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Eva Garland, CEO.



As a fast-growing company specializing in helping scientists and entrepreneurs secure and manage funding to support their research & development, EGC recognizes the importance of providing a workplace that is engaging both to veteran employees and to new hires. When the COVID-19 pandemic added additional challenges to maintaining the firm’s workplace culture, EGC’s employees became highly proactive in facilitating remote employee onboarding, cross-departmental virtual events, and employee support networks to strengthen the firm’s culture of connectedness.



“Being a best place to work stems from our company culture, trusting our management team, taking pride in what we do, and building relationships with our clients and our colleagues. At EGC we strive for excellence every day. It’s a great feeling to see the benefits and rewards of our hard work,” stated Cassaundra McDowell, Human Resource Manager.



About Eva Garland Consulting:



Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, grants management services, and accounting.

