Research America Welcomes Shari Paige, Ph.D., Andrea Corrado and Christina Drott to the Team

Newtown Square, PA, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Research America continues to expand by welcoming three new expert researchers to their team. Dr. Shari Paige, Andrea Corrado and Christina Drott have recently joined Research America in their roles as Director of Market Research.

Dr. Paige offers a unique blend of business experience and academic training and has consulted in a wide variety of industries and household names such as Clorox, MetLife, Hershey's, Savers, Pinterest, Yamaha Motor Co., and American Honda Motor Co. Inc. She has conducted numerous focus groups and IDIs both in-person and digitally and has utilized segmentation, conjoint analysis, correlation, regression, and multivariate analysis in her studies.

Andrea Corrado brings more than 20 years of market research and client consulting experience to Research America. Andrea's industry knowledge covers telecommunications, banking, financial services, healthcare, advertising, technology, CPG, education, and food services. She is well versed in customer experience, brand health, advertising and communications, segmentation, market analysis, and product development.

Christina Drott has experience with data collection, field research, and data analysis in many industries, including CPG, pharmaceutical, and healthcare. Christina has conducted a variety of focus group and profiling sessions and created sensory market maps using Principal Component Analysis and Agglomerative Hierarchical Clustering in XLSTAT to understand market space and determine potential areas for growth.

According to Robert Porter, CEO of Research America, "The collaboration of skills from our three new team members is an enhancement to our veteran researchers with advanced degrees. We are thrilled to welcome Shari Paige, Andrea Corrado, and Christina Drott to our family of researchers as we continue to provide our clients with the proficient, full-service market research team that finds solutions and delivers results."

Research America is a nimble, value-based, full-service and field market research firm. We provide organizations with consumer insight needed to enhance products and services for their customer base. We leverage our senior-level research marketers to provide insight, using tools that inform and inspire ideas, development, marketing, and advertising. With 300 researchers, 14 offices, and One Team, we provide quantitative and qualitative services research to end-user companies around the world. We are experts in strategic consulting, health & sustainability, customer experience, brand research, data collection, and recruiting.

