CloudLIMS Declares Interim Increments in April 2021

SaaS based LIMS firm, CloudLIMS today announced that it will roll out interim increments across all levels of their engineering staff effective April 1, 2021 for FY 2020-21.

CloudLIMS also took major steps towards the safety and well-being of its employees and announced a full cost cover for the COVID-19 vaccine for all the employees and their family. Over the past one year, CloudLIMS has been able to engage their workforce through a slew of activities including online games, parties, birthdays, celebrations and contests. The company was recognized for their efforts at the Global HR Excellence Awards and judged the Organization with Best Employee Relations Practices.



“Our employees have been our biggest strength in overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, all our people have been working remotely and adapted themselves to the new normal. Their continuous efforts and hard work have held us in good stead even during the tough times so much so that we could remain agile, offer excellent support services and keep up with the needs of the market,” said Mr. Arun Apte, CEO at CloudLIMS.



CloudLIMS.com is an ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. Their SaaS, in the cloud Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), CloudLIMS, offers strong data security, complimentary technical support, instrument integration, hosting and data backups to help biorepositories, analytical, diagnostic testing and research laboratories, manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GLP, GMP, 21 CFR Part 11, FSMA, HACCP, HIPAA, ISO 20387:2018, CLIA, ISO 15189:2012, and ISBER Best Practices at zero upfront cost. For more information, please visit: www.cloudlims.com.

