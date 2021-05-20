Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Launchfire Press Release

Receive press releases from Launchfire: By Email RSS Feeds: Launchfire and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine Receive International Communicator Award

Launchfire, a leader in game-based marketing programs, and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) win a 2021 Communicator Award in the category of Individual-Contests & Promotions for their online advertising and marketing work in creating The NOSM Trivia Challenge.

Ottawa, Canada, May 20, 2021 --(



The NOSM Trivia Challenge provided participants the opportunity to answer educational trivia questions on health equity in Northern Ontario and Indigenous and Francophone health, all in support of creating access to equitable health care in the region. Entrants played for an individual cash prize of $1,000, and for a Northern Ontario community of their choice. The winning community would receive $10,000 towards their local health-care centre. More than 1,300 registrants participated in the challenge and the town of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario was declared the winner. According to the Smooth Rock Falls Hospital Association president, three hydraulic lifts for their long-term care facility would be purchased with the winnings.



“The NOSM Trivia Challenge was a fun and engaging way to connect with communities across Northern Ontario while sharing knowledge about the priority health concerns of our region,” says Joanne Musico, NOSM’s Director of Communications and External Relations. “Launchfire worked with us to design a platform that met every communication objective identified. We are honoured to be recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts with this award.”



In an effort to deliver on their Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, Launchfire continues to participate in projects that give back. So far in 2021, Launchfire has planted trees in lieu of sending holiday gift baskets and participated in a fundraiser to buy snowsuits for underprivileged children.



“While it’s great to win awards, it’s even better to come together for a genuinely good cause and do something meaningful,” said Launchfire’s Co-Founder and V.P. Business Solutions, AJ Pratt. “NOSM has been amazing to work with and we’re stoked that together we built something that has made a real impact for the community of Smooth Rock Falls.”



The complete list of 2021 Communicator Award winners is available here:

https://www.communicatorawards.com/winners/



About Launchfire

Launchfire (est. 1999) is a game-based digital promotions company that helps marketers drive engagement, educate consumers, and sell more stuff. For more information, visit launchfire.com.



About NOSM

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is an award-winning socially accountable medical school renowned for its innovative model of distributed, community-engaged education and research. With a focus on diversity, inclusion, and advocacy for health equity, NOSM relies on the commitment and expertise of the peoples and communities of Northern Ontario to educate health-care professionals to practise in Indigenous, Francophone, rural, remote and underserved communities.

https://www.nosm.ca/



About The Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condé Nast, Disney, Republica, Majestyk, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others. See aiva.org for more information.



Press Contact

Carleigh Reynolds

Launchfire

news@launchfire.com Ottawa, Canada, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With more than 6,000 entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.The NOSM Trivia Challenge provided participants the opportunity to answer educational trivia questions on health equity in Northern Ontario and Indigenous and Francophone health, all in support of creating access to equitable health care in the region. Entrants played for an individual cash prize of $1,000, and for a Northern Ontario community of their choice. The winning community would receive $10,000 towards their local health-care centre. More than 1,300 registrants participated in the challenge and the town of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario was declared the winner. According to the Smooth Rock Falls Hospital Association president, three hydraulic lifts for their long-term care facility would be purchased with the winnings.“The NOSM Trivia Challenge was a fun and engaging way to connect with communities across Northern Ontario while sharing knowledge about the priority health concerns of our region,” says Joanne Musico, NOSM’s Director of Communications and External Relations. “Launchfire worked with us to design a platform that met every communication objective identified. We are honoured to be recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts with this award.”In an effort to deliver on their Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, Launchfire continues to participate in projects that give back. So far in 2021, Launchfire has planted trees in lieu of sending holiday gift baskets and participated in a fundraiser to buy snowsuits for underprivileged children.“While it’s great to win awards, it’s even better to come together for a genuinely good cause and do something meaningful,” said Launchfire’s Co-Founder and V.P. Business Solutions, AJ Pratt. “NOSM has been amazing to work with and we’re stoked that together we built something that has made a real impact for the community of Smooth Rock Falls.”The complete list of 2021 Communicator Award winners is available here:https://www.communicatorawards.com/winners/About LaunchfireLaunchfire (est. 1999) is a game-based digital promotions company that helps marketers drive engagement, educate consumers, and sell more stuff. For more information, visit launchfire.com.About NOSMThe Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is an award-winning socially accountable medical school renowned for its innovative model of distributed, community-engaged education and research. With a focus on diversity, inclusion, and advocacy for health equity, NOSM relies on the commitment and expertise of the peoples and communities of Northern Ontario to educate health-care professionals to practise in Indigenous, Francophone, rural, remote and underserved communities.https://www.nosm.ca/About The Communicator AwardsThe Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condé Nast, Disney, Republica, Majestyk, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others. See aiva.org for more information.Press ContactCarleigh ReynoldsLaunchfirenews@launchfire.com Contact Information Launchfire

Carleigh Reynolds

613-323-4543



Launchfire.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Launchfire Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend