Press Releases Explain Ninja Press Release

Receive press releases from Explain Ninja: By Email RSS Feeds: Explain Ninja Ranks as One of the Top 2D Animation Companies in Poland for 2021 on Clutch

Explain Ninja ranks as one of the best 2D animation production companies in Poland, according to Clutch.

Warsaw, Poland, May 20, 2021 --(



As for May 2021, Explain Ninja is rated as one of the best 2D animation services providers in Poland. The company’s numerous client reviews, past projects and industry achievements have contributed to this significant event.



Explain Ninja: High-Professional Animation for Business



Explain Ninja is a leading animated explainer video production studio headquartered in Warsaw Poland. Explain Ninja is a daughter company of Fireart Studio, a full-cycle product design and development company founded in 2013. With over eight years of experience in the animation industry, Explain Ninja is regularly recognized as one of the leaders on authoritative B2B rating platforms like Clutch, GoodFirms, and The Manifest.



Explain Ninja provides an extensive suite of explainer video production services embracing scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustrations, voiceover, animation and sound design. The studio collaborates with a large network of voiceover actors, so the client can always choose the language, accent, gender and age of the voice that will resonate with their target audience. Explain Ninja’s team brings together professional animators, hyper-creative illustrators, and experienced art directors that have already produced over 200 animated videos for businesses worldwide.



Clutch.co — One of The Most Trusted B2B Ratings Platforms



Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, Marketing and Business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform and the user base is growing over 50% a year. While market insight to guide business buying decisions is limited and often unorganized, Clutch tackles this challenge by providing in-depth client reviews, data-driven content, and vetted market leaders all in one place. Also, Clutch allows you to access unbiased reviews conducted by Clutch analysts, monitor how companies compare in a specific market, and explore industry trends and insights from thought leaders. Warsaw, Poland, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Explain Ninja, a Warsaw-based explainer video production studio, enters the list of the Top 2D Animation Companies in Poland for 2021 on Clutch. The Clutch’s selection of the best B2B service providers is based on in-depth industry and market research conducted according to its unique methodology that considers the company’s reviews, clients, experience, and market presence. During the research, Clutch's team also takes into account case studies, client lists available on each service provider's website, past awards and industry recognition, marketing presence (including blogs, press, and social media).As for May 2021, Explain Ninja is rated as one of the best 2D animation services providers in Poland. The company’s numerous client reviews, past projects and industry achievements have contributed to this significant event.Explain Ninja: High-Professional Animation for BusinessExplain Ninja is a leading animated explainer video production studio headquartered in Warsaw Poland. Explain Ninja is a daughter company of Fireart Studio, a full-cycle product design and development company founded in 2013. With over eight years of experience in the animation industry, Explain Ninja is regularly recognized as one of the leaders on authoritative B2B rating platforms like Clutch, GoodFirms, and The Manifest.Explain Ninja provides an extensive suite of explainer video production services embracing scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustrations, voiceover, animation and sound design. The studio collaborates with a large network of voiceover actors, so the client can always choose the language, accent, gender and age of the voice that will resonate with their target audience. Explain Ninja’s team brings together professional animators, hyper-creative illustrators, and experienced art directors that have already produced over 200 animated videos for businesses worldwide.Clutch.co — One of The Most Trusted B2B Ratings PlatformsClutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, Marketing and Business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform and the user base is growing over 50% a year. While market insight to guide business buying decisions is limited and often unorganized, Clutch tackles this challenge by providing in-depth client reviews, data-driven content, and vetted market leaders all in one place. Also, Clutch allows you to access unbiased reviews conducted by Clutch analysts, monitor how companies compare in a specific market, and explore industry trends and insights from thought leaders. Contact Information Explain Ninja

Dana Kachan

+48 579 625 445



https://explain.ninja/

Digital PR & Content Manager



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Explain Ninja