Baker Pool, a Spa Dealer Serving Creve Coeur and Saint Charles Publishes Tips on How Hot Tub Massage Can Help Optimize Health and Wellness

“Today, more people are taking advantage of the positive effects of a soothing massage right from the comfort of home by using a hot tub. A luxurious hot tub is a great investment and a super way for people to look and feel their best,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa.



Here’s how to optimize health and wellness with hot tub massage.



Reduce Stress and Increase Relaxation

Massage works wonders on stiff, tight muscles and joints. The hot tub delivers intense heat and massage over the entire body, reducing tension and easing stress-induced pain. Slip into hot water, and within seconds, powerful jets push streams of massaging water at tight neck muscles, a stiff back, and sore hips. Used regularly, the hot tub relieves chronic stress that lingers, restoring flexibility and easing pain for long-lasting relief.



Restore and Rejuvenate After Injury

Hot tub massage is a powerful tool for restoring muscle health after injury. Whether people need full-time rehabilitation or just a quick fix for muscle fatigue, the spa delivers. A proactive way to encourage healing of damaged tissue, hot tub massage increases blood flow, boosting healthy circulation. With more oxygen-rich blood and nutrients flowing to the cells, damaged muscles and joints heal faster and stronger.



Increase Endorphins for Positivity and Happiness

Health and wellness extend beyond the physical, to include mental health too. Happiness and having a positive attitude are important factors for people wanting to achieve success in the personal and professional life. Besides feeling wonderful, a relaxing dip in the family hot tub can boost mood and encourage happiness.



To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com.



About Us

Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.



Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.



To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com.



