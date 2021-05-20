Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Publishes Guide to Boost Mood Naturally by Soaking in a Hot Tub

Clive, IA, May 20, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines, a hot tub, lap pool, and infrared sauna dealer located in Clive, Iowa, publishes 3 Ways to Boost Mood Naturally by Soaking in a Backyard Spa.
“Depression doesn’t need to be severe for it to impact life negatively. The truth is, most people feel blue from time to time and could use a quick way to lift the spirits,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager. When the hassles of life negatively affect your mood, a few minutes in the family spa can make everything better. Decrease stress, alleviate pain and rejuvenate in 30 minutes or less.
Here are 3 ways to boost mood naturally by soaking in a hot tub.
Maximize Relaxation Time
With the demands of today’s world — the smartphone, email, and connected devices, it’s challenging to find time to relax and unwind. Living life without a mental break or a way to recharge can lead to depression and disconnected relationships. With a spa at home, it’s easy to take just a few minutes each day alone or with a loved one — to disconnect. Sit back, relax and de-stress for a healthy mind and body connection.
Use Hydro-Massage to Restore Happiness
Many experts tout the benefits of massage to relieve aches and pains, break up the tension and promote muscle recovery after injury. But a far greater benefit to massage is positivity and how gently kneading the body releases endorphins. These feel-good hormones are responsible for keeping people motivated and happy even in the face of challenges. Soaking in the hot tub is smart to add regular massage to a daily routine, promoting happiness and an uplifting mood.
Connect with the Ones You Love
A hot tub at home is the modern family’s solution to building and maintaining strong, happy relationships. Plan family time in the spa and engage the kids in conversation, opening the lines of communication. Spend quality time with a spouse in the evenings to make the transition from work to home gradually, reducing stress. Use the spa as an extension of the living room, watch a movie under the stars with waterproof television, and connect in positive ways from the convenience of home.
To learn more, pick up a copy of this free buyer's guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 515-270-8702 or go to www.HotSpringGreen.com.
