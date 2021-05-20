Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Aquiline Drones Press Release

Receive press releases from Aquiline Drones: By Email RSS Feeds: Aquiline Drones Wins Prestigious Tech Startup of the Year National Award

American Drone Company Earns Silver Status in American Business Awards Annual Competition

Hartford, CT, May 20, 2021 --(



Aquiline Drones conceptualized and built the AD Cloud - an aviation-centric hybrid cloud. This unique and customizable platform offers everything necessary to support and manage commercial drone operations in one centralized setting. Built on patent-pending, cutting-edge, integrated technology, the AD Cloud also supports real-time and autonomous drone missions that can be remotely deployed by customers such as the military, public safety agencies and private enterprises.



AD’s portfolio of products and services also includes US-manufactured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - with artificial intelligence (AI), mission planning and support, cloud-based Command & Control (C2), and a proprietary online drone pilot training and small business ownership course dubbed, Flight to the Future - www.flighttothefuture.com that prepares a participant to become a fully licensed and safe drone pilot operator.



Another notable distinction by the Stevie® award committee is that AD is managed like an airline, adhering to the strictest rules and regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As such, AD Cloud clients and subscribers enjoy the benefit of autonomous, aviation-compliant, air traffic management, FAA notifications and other mission-critical information.



“It is incredibly rewarding to have our vision and years of hard work spotlighted on a national stage,” exclaimed Barry Alexander, CEO and Founder of Aquiline Drones. “As one of the fastest-growing American drone companies, it is particularly gratifying to win an American Business Award!”



Alexander highlights AD’s interest in filing for IPO status as the company’s next impressive milestone. AD will soon be launching its groundbreaking and Uber-like Drone-On-Demand app, designed to allow the entire industry (businesses and individuals alike) to pre-order drone services via a mobile app. The past year was marked by key partnerships with Drone Volt - a premiere, publicly traded and robust drone, and sensor manufacturing company, and VyrtX, an advanced logistics-technology firm, to create a life-saving medical delivery service for human tissues and organs using drones. AD also completed a massive corporate office expansion to a 30,000 square-foot space and bolstered its management and staff from 16 to 70 employees.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.



Nicknamed “the Stevies” for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.



More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Finalists had to receive a final average score of at least 8.0 out of a possible 10 in order to be designated as a Silver Stevie winner.



Here is just a sample of the judges’ positive comments about by AD:



“An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions company with multiple innovations and impressive growth.”



“AD provides a very powerful technology to serve a variety of industries from agriculture to public safety/Emergency response. Flight to the Future is a good training program to create job opportunities for licensed drone pilots.”



“The AD Cloud is one of the most advanced technologies in the space of information technology. Aquiline Drones utilizes AI, Cloud, Machine Learning for drone solutions.”



More than 3,800 nominations - a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Aquiline Drones was nominated in the Tech Startup of the Year - Software category.



“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”



About Aquiline Drones



Aquiline Drones is an independent, American drone company founded by highly experienced aviators, systems engineers and IT gurus. With a customer-centric model, US-based manufacturing and supply chain and world-class MRO services, the company offers innovative and successful ways for using drones in commercial activities.



Supported by a dedicated UAV cloud and real-time OS, autonomous drone operations with real-time control and dynamic in-field decision making capabilities, Aquiline Drones’ full-spectrum of technological solutions provide a more expansive and deeper applicability across countless industries and environments by delivering real-time data insights. Aerospace-compliant processes for software, hardware manufacturing and systems integration, along with best-in-class mission capabilities are being planned and designed as the company continues to forge relationships with Federal, State and private organizations in an effort to develop and launch new drone system applications in a collaborative manner. Visit www.aquilinedrones.com for more information.



About the Stevie Awards



The Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Hartford, CT, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Aquiline Drones was recently named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year - Software category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Aquiline Drones (AD) in Connecticut earned this prestigious award based on its innovative use of technology in creating cloud-based drone enterprise solutions.Aquiline Drones conceptualized and built the AD Cloud - an aviation-centric hybrid cloud. This unique and customizable platform offers everything necessary to support and manage commercial drone operations in one centralized setting. Built on patent-pending, cutting-edge, integrated technology, the AD Cloud also supports real-time and autonomous drone missions that can be remotely deployed by customers such as the military, public safety agencies and private enterprises.AD’s portfolio of products and services also includes US-manufactured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - with artificial intelligence (AI), mission planning and support, cloud-based Command & Control (C2), and a proprietary online drone pilot training and small business ownership course dubbed, Flight to the Future - www.flighttothefuture.com that prepares a participant to become a fully licensed and safe drone pilot operator.Another notable distinction by the Stevie® award committee is that AD is managed like an airline, adhering to the strictest rules and regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As such, AD Cloud clients and subscribers enjoy the benefit of autonomous, aviation-compliant, air traffic management, FAA notifications and other mission-critical information.“It is incredibly rewarding to have our vision and years of hard work spotlighted on a national stage,” exclaimed Barry Alexander, CEO and Founder of Aquiline Drones. “As one of the fastest-growing American drone companies, it is particularly gratifying to win an American Business Award!”Alexander highlights AD’s interest in filing for IPO status as the company’s next impressive milestone. AD will soon be launching its groundbreaking and Uber-like Drone-On-Demand app, designed to allow the entire industry (businesses and individuals alike) to pre-order drone services via a mobile app. The past year was marked by key partnerships with Drone Volt - a premiere, publicly traded and robust drone, and sensor manufacturing company, and VyrtX, an advanced logistics-technology firm, to create a life-saving medical delivery service for human tissues and organs using drones. AD also completed a massive corporate office expansion to a 30,000 square-foot space and bolstered its management and staff from 16 to 70 employees.The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.Nicknamed “the Stevies” for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Finalists had to receive a final average score of at least 8.0 out of a possible 10 in order to be designated as a Silver Stevie winner.Here is just a sample of the judges’ positive comments about by AD:“An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions company with multiple innovations and impressive growth.”“AD provides a very powerful technology to serve a variety of industries from agriculture to public safety/Emergency response. Flight to the Future is a good training program to create job opportunities for licensed drone pilots.”“The AD Cloud is one of the most advanced technologies in the space of information technology. Aquiline Drones utilizes AI, Cloud, Machine Learning for drone solutions.”More than 3,800 nominations - a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Aquiline Drones was nominated in the Tech Startup of the Year - Software category.“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”About Aquiline DronesAquiline Drones is an independent, American drone company founded by highly experienced aviators, systems engineers and IT gurus. With a customer-centric model, US-based manufacturing and supply chain and world-class MRO services, the company offers innovative and successful ways for using drones in commercial activities.Supported by a dedicated UAV cloud and real-time OS, autonomous drone operations with real-time control and dynamic in-field decision making capabilities, Aquiline Drones’ full-spectrum of technological solutions provide a more expansive and deeper applicability across countless industries and environments by delivering real-time data insights. Aerospace-compliant processes for software, hardware manufacturing and systems integration, along with best-in-class mission capabilities are being planned and designed as the company continues to forge relationships with Federal, State and private organizations in an effort to develop and launch new drone system applications in a collaborative manner. Visit www.aquilinedrones.com for more information.About the Stevie AwardsThe Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Contact Information Aquiline Drones

Alisa Picerno

1-860-869-1509



aquilinedrones.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aquiline Drones Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend