Hisham El Essawy Gets the Prominent Silver A' Design Award

HEDS Designs is pleased to announce that the lighting project Khepri by HEDS Designs founder, Hisham El Essawy, wins the famed Silver A' Design Award at Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design Competition Category.

Como, Italy, May 22, 2021 --(



More information on Khepri



Hisham El Essawy, the creative mind behind the awarded lighting design Khepri demonstrates, "Khepri is a floor lamp and also a pendant that is designed based on ancient Egyptians Khepri, the scarab god of rising of morning sun and rebirth. Just touch Khepri and light will be on. From the darkness to the light, as ancient Egyptians always believed. Developed from the evolution of Egyptian scarab shape, Khepri is equipped with a dimmable LED that is regulated by a touch sensor switch that provides three settings adjustable brightness by a touch." Learn more at: https://competition.adesignaward.com/design.php?ID=124131



The Silver A' Design Award



The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious award given to top 5% percentile designs that exhibits an exemplary level of quality in design. Entries to the A' Lighting Design Awards are peer reviewed and anonymously judged by a grand jury panel of prominent academics, influential press members and established professionals. Nominated lighting designs are voted on pre-determined evaluation criteria to highlight only the top lighting design works. In addition to reaching top international media, A' Lighting Design Award winners are listed at World Design Rankings (worlddesignrankings.com), are highlighted at Design Classification (designclassifications.com) platform and are showcased at DesignMag.org which lists the best designs from all countries in all disciplines.



About A' Lighting Design Awards



A' Lighting Design Award aims to highlight the excellent qualifications of best lighting designs and greatest lighting design concepts worldwide. The A' Design Accolades are organized and awarded annually and internationally in multiple categories to reach a wide, design-oriented audience. The ultimate aim of the A' lighting Design Competition is to create a global awareness for good design. Please visit the following link to learn more: http://www.whatisadesignaward.com



Relevant Website



Hisham El Essawy

+201111000455



https://hedsdesigns.com/



