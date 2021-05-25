Silicon Valley Executive Joins Impedans as New Chief Financial Officer

Press Releases Impedans Ltd Press Release

John Moloney joins Impedans, as new CFO, with over 16 years of high-level experience in the semiconductor industry.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Impedans provides a range of intelligent sensor solutions to enable an independent diagnosis of plasma process machinery health and performance. These intelligent, internet enabled, sensing platforms serve a wide range of industrial sectors including semiconductor, vacuum coating, medical device, hard disk and aerospace among many others. Dublin, Ireland, May 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Impedans, provider of intelligent sensing platforms for radio-frequency (RF) and plasma process monitoring, announced today that seasoned financial executive John Moloney has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.Mr. Moloney, a graduate of NUI Galway and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), has over 16 years of high-level international experience in the semiconductor industry, working previously in multinationals such as Lam Research and Mattson Technology. Over the course of his career Mr. Moloney has worked as a financial executive in Silicon Valley; Germany; Austria and Ireland.“John has an impressive background as a financial executive and in-depth knowledge of the semiconductor industry,” said Impedans CEO Dr. David Gahan.“Most importantly he shares our ambitions for the future of the company. We are excited about the contribution John can make to the financial management of Impedans’ strong global growth trajectory over the coming years,” concluded Dr. Gahan.“Impedans offer an impressive value proposition with a range of advanced and innovative solutions. As part of this talented leadership team, I look forward to helping the company fulfil its potential and reach new heights within this increasingly important industry,” said Mr. Moloney.Based in Dublin, Ireland, Impedans provides a range of intelligent sensor solutions to enable an independent diagnosis of plasma process machinery health and performance. These intelligent, internet enabled, sensing platforms serve a wide range of industrial sectors including semiconductor, vacuum coating, medical device, hard disk and aerospace among many others. Contact Information Impedans Ltd.

