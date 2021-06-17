Dr. Sunil Ramlall to Present at ACBSP Conference

Dr. Sunil Ramlall will lead a presentation on key strategic issues facing universities and colleges across the United States. In doing so, he will describe how racial privileges and stereotypes can manifest in our campus policies and practices, and discuss specific strategies that we can utilize to increase the diversity of university leaders and what impact will this have on student satisfaction and success.





Our universities represent the future of our workplaces. In higher ed, we have to ask: Where does systemic racism present itself in our individual interactions as leaders of universities and colleges? To what extent do university leaders need to reflect the demographics, of faculty, staff, and students? Do racial privileges and stereotypes manifest in our campus policies and practices? What are specific strategies that we can utilize to increase the diversity of university leaders and what impact will this have on student satisfaction and success?



Sunil Ramlall and colleagues will facilitate discussions on these topics and hopefully articulate the necessity to re-examine the value of diversity among academic leaders. Minneapolis, MN, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sunil Ramlall explains that within universities and colleges, there have been intense dialogue about strengthening human rights and condemning racism, injustice, and inequity. Higher education offers a unique opportunity for candid discussions and hopefully, strategies to address some of the fundamental challenges communities and individuals face. In organizations, there are deliberate strategies to understand and respect different demographic groups. This includes at the leadership level.Our universities represent the future of our workplaces. In higher ed, we have to ask: Where does systemic racism present itself in our individual interactions as leaders of universities and colleges? To what extent do university leaders need to reflect the demographics, of faculty, staff, and students? Do racial privileges and stereotypes manifest in our campus policies and practices? What are specific strategies that we can utilize to increase the diversity of university leaders and what impact will this have on student satisfaction and success?Sunil Ramlall and colleagues will facilitate discussions on these topics and hopefully articulate the necessity to re-examine the value of diversity among academic leaders.