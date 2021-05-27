Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Gerardo Cuevas as Senior Production Manager for Wincore Window Company

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Gerardo Cuevas as Senior Production Manager for Wincore Window Company in Swainsboro, GA.

Sarasota, FL, May 27, 2021 --(



Gerardo brings to this role extensive experience in Operations and Production Management, most recently holding the position of Production Supervisor with MasterBrand Cabinets. He holds a BBA degree in Human Resources Management from Universidad Panamericana.



Wincore Window Company is a highly regarded vinyl window and fiberglass entry door manufacturer headquartered in Parkersburg, WV. Wincore has recently expanded its operations with a new fiberglass entry door plant in Mineral Wells, WV and a new vinyl window plant in Swainsboro, GA. Wincore has been building out its management and superivsory team as new locations come on line.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



