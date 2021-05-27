BYD Announces Dealership Agreement with PA Industrial Equipment

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2021 --(



Established in 1977 by Roy Bramm Jr., Pa Industrial Equipment provides material handling equipment sales, service, and rentals to all of southeastern Pennsylvania. Bramm, along with the next generation of his family, continue to oversee the daily operations and to guarantee quality service.



The company has sales and service locations in Boyertown and New Holland Pennsylvania.



“Having a green product utilizing cutting edge Lithium-ion technology rounds out our excellent product mix,” said Joseph Marino, PA Industrial Equipment sales manager. “Being able to offer these units at a competitive price point from a manufacturer committed to quality products and customer service positions PA Industrial very well for future growth.”



“As a family-owned business with decades of industry experience and a strong focus on customer service, PA Industrial is an ideal partner for BYD,” said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America's Forklift Division. “This partnership will bring BYD’s clean, innovative technology to customers in Pennsylvania.”



BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.



Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.



As a first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v / 15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.



BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



