Capstone Homes Wins Big at the 2021 Regal Awards in Delaware

Lewes, DE, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Every year the Regal Awards are presented by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Delaware (BRAD) to highlight excellence in the home building industry. And even though the COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to be held virtually last year, this year the 29th annual Regal Awards ceremony was presented in-person at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach to an excited crowd.Capstone Homes, a Lewes based custom home building company, won 3 Regal Awards: Best Affordable Custom Home, Best Single-Family Custom Home, and Best Logo; Taylor Dockety won Designer of the Year; Jake Booth was one of only four individuals nominated for the newly created HERO Award; and eight Capstone Homes' sales people were inducted into the Million Dollar Club.The Million Dollar Club honors total sales volume from fiscal year 2020 for an individual sales associate. With sales between $1 Million – $1,999,999 were Natasha Barbosa and Jane Eckrote. Shelby Handlin, Emily Schlater, Jessica Mattioni, and Mark Williams had sales between $5 Million – $9,999,999. Kasey O'Brien had sales between $10 Million – $14,999,999 and Sarah Mushrush had $15 Million plus in sales.Regal Award judges are vetted from outside the BRAD organization to impartially review and assign scores to all the entries. Criteria is based on design, craftsmanship, and completeness of entry. The new HERO Award was developed to honor persons who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication in the face of adversity, like COVID-19. The honoree nominated serves as a role model for compassion, community service, helping others, and making their community a better place.President and Managing Partner at Capstone Homes, Jake Booth, said, "For so many on our team to be recognized is especially rewarding. We are thankful to our incredible team, trade partners and suppliers who are instrumental in our success and focused on creating the best experience possible for our customers. Our company, including our sales people, take an amazing amount of pride in each and every home we build. We all love what we do and it certainly shows."At Capstone Homes, each and every customer has the opportunity to design and customize their new home. They build new homes in several communities throughout Sussex County and have model homes open from Monday through Saturday so buyers can learn more about designing and building a new home.In addition to community homes, Capstone also designs and builds on any lot in the area. Their "On Your Lot" program makes building a home worry free because of the comprehensive approach that covers all parts of the build which give a customer a comprehensive design build experience. From design, site work, to settlement and beyond."We love our home, our experience, and your team…. we confirmed that Capstone really does 'your home, your way!' We are happy to recommend Capstone to our family and friends."- Barbara and Dawn, new Sussex County home owners

Jake Booth

302-644-0300



https://www.capstone-homes.com/



