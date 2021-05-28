Randall Beard Appointed Executive Chairman at Starlite Media

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Starlite Media LLC Press Release

St. Petersburg, FL, May 28, 2021 --(



Commenting on his new, larger role, Randall stated. “I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Starlite Media has a tremendous opportunity to better serve Marketers who want to deliver their marketing messaging just prior to the point of sale with proven audience metrics and a high return on ad spend. Marketers know that the best advertising is the ad that consumers see right before they shop, and Starlite’s ability to deliver this at scale without worry about fraud or inappropriate content is unmatched in the industry.”



Known for his expertise in digital marketing and media, predictive analytics and new product innovation, Randall’s focus will be on working with the Starlite executive team to build out the network, further develop their data and analytic capabilities, raise capital, and grow client relationships.



Harold Lueken, Starlite CEO, commented, “We are excited to have Randall in this new role. Randall brings a tremendous amount of digital marketing and media industry experience to Starlite and will be able to devote more of his time to helping us scale our digital network and fine tune our client offering, including use of place-based audience data. We have a massive opportunity to create a new pre-shopping marketing channel for marketers and retailers, and Randall will be instrumental in helping us achieve this vision.”



Starlite has a large, fast-growing network of premium digital signs. These signs are located at the hubs of commerce in the communities they serve. Starlite also participates fully in the fast growing digital out of home programmatic market, with connections to all major supply side platforms (SSP).



Randall currently holds Independent Director board roles at Keen Decision Systems and Catalina Marketing, is a Senior Advisor to HIG Capital and Bain Consulting, and serves on a range of Advisory Boards. Randall has a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Tennessee and an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.



About Starlite Media



Starlite Media is a premium out-of-home and shopper marketing advertising network with large format digital and static displays located at community shopping centers anchored by grocery stores and big box retailers, as well as pet stores, movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, medical and other essential retailers and services. Today this network includes over 10,000 static displays across all the top 20 U.S. markets, with full motion digital displays included in 15 of those markets. Visit our website at starlitemedia.com or email info@starlitedigital.com.



Contact:

Starlite Digital

Jeff Martin

Chief Operating Officer

717-979-3542

St. Petersburg, FL, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Starlite Media, the country's leading premium shopper marketing and out of home advertising company, has today announced that Randall Beard, a leading and award-winning independent Board Member, Advisor and C-Suite General Management Executive, has been appointed Executive Chairman at Starlite Media, effective immediately.Commenting on his new, larger role, Randall stated. "I'm honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Starlite Media has a tremendous opportunity to better serve Marketers who want to deliver their marketing messaging just prior to the point of sale with proven audience metrics and a high return on ad spend. Marketers know that the best advertising is the ad that consumers see right before they shop, and Starlite's ability to deliver this at scale without worry about fraud or inappropriate content is unmatched in the industry."Known for his expertise in digital marketing and media, predictive analytics and new product innovation, Randall's focus will be on working with the Starlite executive team to build out the network, further develop their data and analytic capabilities, raise capital, and grow client relationships.Harold Lueken, Starlite CEO, commented, "We are excited to have Randall in this new role. Randall brings a tremendous amount of digital marketing and media industry experience to Starlite and will be able to devote more of his time to helping us scale our digital network and fine tune our client offering, including use of place-based audience data. We have a massive opportunity to create a new pre-shopping marketing channel for marketers and retailers, and Randall will be instrumental in helping us achieve this vision."Starlite has a large, fast-growing network of premium digital signs. These signs are located at the hubs of commerce in the communities they serve. Starlite also participates fully in the fast growing digital out of home programmatic market, with connections to all major supply side platforms (SSP).Randall currently holds Independent Director board roles at Keen Decision Systems and Catalina Marketing, is a Senior Advisor to HIG Capital and Bain Consulting, and serves on a range of Advisory Boards. Randall has a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Tennessee and an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.About Starlite MediaStarlite Media is a premium out-of-home and shopper marketing advertising network with large format digital and static displays located at community shopping centers anchored by grocery stores and big box retailers, as well as pet stores, movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, medical and other essential retailers and services. Today this network includes over 10,000 static displays across all the top 20 U.S. markets, with full motion digital displays included in 15 of those markets. Visit our website at starlitemedia.com or email info@starlitedigital.com.Contact:Starlite DigitalJeff MartinChief Operating Officer717-979-3542Jmartin@starlitedigital.com

Jeff Martin

717-979-3542



www.starlitemedia.com



