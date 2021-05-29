Times Union Names Transfinder a Capital District Top Workplaces Winner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transfinder Press Release

For the second time, Times Union has named Transfinder a Top Workplace in New York's Capital Region.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including such areas as alignment, execution and connection.



"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."



It is the second time Transfinder, the country’s leading school bus routing company, has been awarded the Top Workplaces designation.



Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said he was gratified by the award because it is driven by anonymous employee feedback. Winning the award at a time when employees are working remotely was especially rewarding, he said.



“As Transfinder continues to grow, it has become increasingly important to make sure everyone at Transfinder feels connected. This award confirms we are on the right path,” Civitella said. “We also want to make sure our employees continually know that what they do matters. Our employees truly love our clients and feel their jobs have purpose as they help ensure 6 million schoolchildren arrive safely to school and back home each day.”



This is the second workplace culture award Transfinder has won recently. The tech company was just named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York, which was created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management (NYS-SHRM) and Best Companies Group.



Civitella said Transfinder remains on a hiring spree and is looking for more team members to help make sure Transfinder remains a Top Workplace. Career opportunities can be found on Transfinder website.



About Transfinder

