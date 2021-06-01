Brad Sharkey Joins Premier Medical Staffing Services as New Director of Recruitment

Press Releases Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC Press Release

Sharkey brings with him over 10 years of recruiting and leadership experience. Furthermore, he has deep connections within the healthcare industry and a history of building high-performing recruiting teams. His hands-on approach to leadership, as well as his tailored approach to providing feedback, will serve him well as he evaluates the company’s recruiting functions and strategies for continued improvement.



“We are thrilled to have Brad join our team,” said Laura Hanoski, Owner and Managing Member of Premier Medical Staffing Services. “His impressive track record and expertise in the staffing industry is a terrific addition to our executive leadership team. I look forward to leveraging Brad’s invaluable insights as we work to make Premier the preferred employment agency among healthcare professionals everywhere.”



“Joining the Premier team was an easy decision,” said Sharkey. “The company’s record of continued growth, combined with the passion and enthusiasm of their employees, makes me excited for what we can accomplish together in the days to come.” Sharkey holds a Bachelor of Finance degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Prior to joining Premier Medical Staffing Services, Sharkey was a People Strategist at Advocate Aurora Health, a Director of Executive Recruitment at Indiana University Health and an Executive Recruiter at Spectrum Health.



About Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC



