Sayed Ali of Interpreters Unlimited Named CEO of the Year Award Finalist

The San Diego Business Journal has announced Sayed Ali of Interpreters Unlimited as a CEO of the Year Awards Finalist.

San Diego, CA, June 03, 2021 --



Finalists were selected based on the professional achievements of the CEO in 2020 and 2021, how the CEO contributed to the company’s success, what they have done to create and maintain a positive work environment and inspire others, and their community involvement and philanthropic contributions.



Other recent recognition for Sayed includes Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist in 2020 and 2019, as well as the Small Business Association San Diego Small Business Person of the Year in 2019. Interpreters Unlimited has also recently been honored with being named to the Slator LSP Index Top 100 List and the Nimdzi Top 100 List in 2021, as well as the SDBJ Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020 and 2019.



Sayed remarked, “I’m extremely proud to be named a Finalist for the San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Awards. It’s a great honor to be a part of this select group of San Diego business leaders.”



All Finalists were announced in the May 31st issue of the San Diego Business Journal. Winners will be announced at a live virtual awards event on June 24.



Marc Westray

858-726-9891



www.interpreters.com



