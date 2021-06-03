Control Station Initiative Gains Momentum with Addition of Avid Solutions, Inc.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Control Station, Inc. Press Release

Manchester, CT, June 03, 2021 --(



According to a recent MarketsandMarkets™ report, global growth in utilization of system integrators is attributed to sustained investments in cloud-based technologies that enable manufacturers to improve asset performance, reduce unplanned downtime, and enhance production efficiency. Manufacturers look to integrators like Avid Solutions for their domain expertise in both process manufacturing and IIoT technologies.



“We see significant potential in this program to drive customer business results with quick time to value while distinguishing Avid’s unique industry experience and capabilities,” commented Tim Shope, Vice President of Operations and Technology for Avid Solutions. “The CSI Program aligns with our strategy to provide digitally-enabled solutions which empower customers to optimize and sustain improvements. Through our certification with technologies like PlantESP™ we expand our capabilities for improving safety, asset utilization, quality, and sustainability.”



Avid Solutions is recognized as a forward-looking systems integration firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Avid Solutions enhances its process expertise with partnerships with leading OEMs and technology providers. Their xTend™ and xTensiblity™ project delivery and asset optimization programs are designed around the application of these high-value technologies. Control Station selected Avid Solutions due to their commitment to innovation and expertise in the delivery of advanced application solutions.



“The enrollment of Avid Solutions in our CSI Program further validates the need among process manufacturers for expert third-party support in the application of analytics and optimization solutions,” shared Jonathan Stevens, Control Station’s Director of Partner Development. “Having known members of their leadership team for years, it has been clear that Avid Solutions possesses a unique mindset and approach to the use of innovative, digitally-enabled solutions. Their focus on leveraging technology to equip customers with concrete, sustainable value is precisely why the CSI Program was established.”



Dennis Nash

860-872-2920



www.controlstation.com



