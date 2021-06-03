AAA Pharmaceutical Inc. Continues to Rise to the Top by Enhancing Sales Commission Process with QCommission

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CellarStone, Inc. Press Release

Half Moon Bay, CA, June 03, 2021 --(



AAA Pharmaceutical markets a wide variety of over-the counter (OTC) solid-dosage formulations that are comparable to national brands. Since 1986, AAA Pharmaceutical, Inc. has been a dedicated supplier for the OTC industry. AAA Pharmaceutical manufactures packages and distributes for store brand / private label customers, national brands, and for those in need of contract manufacturing services.



AAA was dealing with a complex sales commission problem that was using up a significant amount of time and effort. Sales commission calculation results were also error-prone, especially when they had to make changes to their commission rules, or when they had to add sales representatives. All commissions were calculated manually using a spreadsheet on a monthly basis. It would normally take more than a day to complete the entire sales commission calculation.



The VP of Sales and Marketing at AAA Pharmaceutical did some research and chose QCommission based on the third-party reviews of the product. The implementation process went smoothly and in less than three weeks the software was installed, configured, and the AAA staff were trained on how to use it. With QCommission, the company is now able to save time and money and the sales representatives now receive professional-looking commission statements with accurate commission results.



When asked about their experience with the QCommission implementation, this is what AAA Pharmaceutical’s VP for Sales and Marketing had to say, “All of our goals were met with excellent results. I am very happy that I made the right decision by going with QCommission to automate our commission process.”



“A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error-prone. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the more appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy for our customers whenever we are able to help simplify their commission process,” shared David Carlson, CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.



Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.



Gopi Mattel

1-650-242-0008



www.cellarstone.com



