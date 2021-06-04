Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jimmy Lewis as Director of Transportation for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Jimmy Lewis as Director of Transportation for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.

Jimmy brings to this role extensive experience in Fleet Operations and Management, beginning with FedEx then with various transportation and freight companies, and most recently holding the position of Director, Fleet Operations with NCH Corporation for the past seven years.



A well-established, vertically integrated manufacturer of semi-custom cabinetry, Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. came from humble beginnings in the early 1960s to become the quality, thriving kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer it is today. Wellborn’s kitchen and bath cabinetry has been proudly crafted in the United States

and is known for its quality craftsmanship.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual "Who's Who" of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best "Completion" and "Retention Rates" in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the "search committee." Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.

