PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Kasentex

Press Release

Receive press releases from Kasentex: By Email RSS Feeds:

Kasentex Gears Up for Amazon Prime Day: June 21-22


Hillsborough, NJ, June 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be June 21-22 according to Amazon. This annual event brings deep discounts, especially to those with an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime Day is not only a sales event. Amazon has previously included concerts featuring Taylor Swift in 2019.

"Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion on Prime Day 2020," according to an Amazon statement. That much discount correlates to an impressive spending sum. "Third-party sellers - most of which are small and medium-sized businesses - surpassed $3.5 billion in sales on Prime Day," per Amazon.

"We're excited about the event. This is a great opportunity to introduce our quality brand and new products to people looking to update their bedding," says Kasentex, a small online bedding retailer.
Contact Information
Kasentex
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
Contact
kasentex.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kasentex
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help