Kasentex Gears Up for Amazon Prime Day: June 21-22

"We're excited about the event. This is a great opportunity to introduce our quality brand and new products to people looking to update their bedding," says Kasentex, a small online bedding retailer. Hillsborough, NJ, June 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be June 21-22 according to Amazon. This annual event brings deep discounts, especially to those with an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime Day is not only a sales event. Amazon has previously included concerts featuring Taylor Swift in 2019."Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion on Prime Day 2020," according to an Amazon statement. That much discount correlates to an impressive spending sum. "Third-party sellers - most of which are small and medium-sized businesses - surpassed $3.5 billion in sales on Prime Day," per Amazon."We're excited about the event. This is a great opportunity to introduce our quality brand and new products to people looking to update their bedding," says Kasentex, a small online bedding retailer. Contact Information Kasentex

