Press Releases Retail Packaging Association Press Release

Receive press releases from Retail Packaging Association: By Email RSS Feeds: Retail Packaging Association Announces New Executive Director

Annapolis, MD, June 04, 2021 --(



“During these past five years, I have grown to love this industry, and the people who are a part of it,” Alton Mullins said. “Few times in my career have I worked with a more dedicated or professional group of individuals who truly believe in the core mission of RPA - bringing the retail packaging community together for the betterment of the industry. It is bittersweet for me to share I will be stepping down as RPA’s Executive Director.”



Truelove has been intimately involved in RPA’s membership and programming and understands the organization’s current and future needs.



“I have watched RPA perform very well under the direction of Molly and the current board of directors,” she said. “I look forward to continuing this work, bringing new programs and initiatives to RPA that will allow the association to grow and prosper.”



“While we are sad to see Molly move on, RPA’s leadership knows Courtney well, and she has provided exceptional service to the association,” said RPA President Mark Warmuth from BOXit Corporation. “RPA looks forward to this new chapter in the association’s history with Courtney at the helm.”



About RPA

The Retail Packaging Association (RPA) was founded in 1989 to promote and exchange ideas, inspiration, and innovation among its members. RPA is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, and other specialists involved in providing creative packaging solutions for the retail market. RPA members represent all entities of retail packaging nationwide and abroad. For more information visit www.retailpackaging.org. Annapolis, MD, June 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Retail Packaging Association (RPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Truelove as the association’s new Executive Director. Truelove, who previously served as RPA’s Senior Manager of Member Services, will assume this position previously held by Molly Alton Mullins.“During these past five years, I have grown to love this industry, and the people who are a part of it,” Alton Mullins said. “Few times in my career have I worked with a more dedicated or professional group of individuals who truly believe in the core mission of RPA - bringing the retail packaging community together for the betterment of the industry. It is bittersweet for me to share I will be stepping down as RPA’s Executive Director.”Truelove has been intimately involved in RPA’s membership and programming and understands the organization’s current and future needs.“I have watched RPA perform very well under the direction of Molly and the current board of directors,” she said. “I look forward to continuing this work, bringing new programs and initiatives to RPA that will allow the association to grow and prosper.”“While we are sad to see Molly move on, RPA’s leadership knows Courtney well, and she has provided exceptional service to the association,” said RPA President Mark Warmuth from BOXit Corporation. “RPA looks forward to this new chapter in the association’s history with Courtney at the helm.”About RPAThe Retail Packaging Association (RPA) was founded in 1989 to promote and exchange ideas, inspiration, and innovation among its members. RPA is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, and other specialists involved in providing creative packaging solutions for the retail market. RPA members represent all entities of retail packaging nationwide and abroad. For more information visit www.retailpackaging.org. Contact Information Retail Packaging Association

Katelyn Marks

(410) 940-6459



https://retailpackaging.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Retail Packaging Association