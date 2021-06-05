Sumit Mahajan Joins Datamatics Business Solutions as the Global Chief Sales Officer

Press Releases Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. Press Release

Sumit to drive global sales and help DBSL to expand into new markets and diverse business verticals.

New York, NY, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL), a leading provider of B2B Sales & Marketing Intelligence, Business Process Transformation and Technology Outsourcing solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Sumit Mahajan as the Chief Sales Officer effective June 1, 2021. Sumit brings more than 25 years of industry experience in successfully leading sales organizations to rapid levels of growth, serving most recently as SVP & Head of Business Development at WNS Global Services, a global business process management company."Sumit joining us as the Chief Sales Officer is a great moment of pride for all of us. As Datamatics Business Solutions continues to expand and deepen its industry offerings, Sumit's passion for client success, together with his pragmatic and strategic perspective, will drive our global sales focus and help us to broaden our services and expand into new markets. His distinguished track record of selling and delivering strategic digital solutions will help us modernize our offerings and reach new clients across diverse industries and geographies," said Harsha Pai, Chief Executive Officer at DBSL. "We are pleased to welcome Sumit and look forward to his continued success here.""I'm excited to join Datamatics Business Solutions as Chief Sales Officer," said Sumit. "Datamatics is definitely poised for exponential growth as it builds on its rich history of value-added customized solutions and industry expertise. I look forward to working with a passionate & talented team and driving accelerated growth while delivering greater transformative value to our clients."About Datamatics Business SolutionsDatamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL) is a leader in providing B2B Sales & Marketing Intelligence, Business Process Transformation and Technology Outsourcing solutions to global enterprises. Our fully integrated services and innovative solutions cover the length & breadth of essential business needs across customer facing front-office functions and critical back-office operations of our clients. We leverage best-in-class technologies like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cognitive Computing and Cloud to power human-machine collaboration and enable seamless delivery.We deliver operational productivity, cost-efficiency, customer intimacy, revenue growth and other strategic outcomes aligned to our customer's business goals. DBSL is headquartered in Mumbai India, with global presence across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.datamaticsbpm.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter & Facebook.Media Contact:Pravin MohareTel: +91 22 6671 2001E-Mail: marketing@datamaticsbpm.comPlot No. B-5, Part B Cross Lane, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093www.datamaticsbpm.com

