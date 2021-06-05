Perlick Adds General Parts Group as An Authorized Service Agency in the US

Press Releases General Parts Group Press Release

Bloomington, MN, June 05, 2021 --



The company’s ability to support all equipment types within in a commercial kitchen, as well as front-of-house operations, is well suited to the broad range of commercial kitchen equipment offered by Perlick. Equipment support will be available from point of purchase, though the entire warranty period and beyond. As part of this agreement and to deliver efficient service General Parts Group has agreed to stock manufacturer recommended O.E.M. parts locally.



About General Parts Group



General Parts Group is a provider of commercial kitchen equipment repair services. Founded in 1939, the company has grown to be a distributor of O.E.M. parts and provides service for over 60,000 customers and 400 manufacturers of commercial foodservice equipment. Corporate headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minnesota and with major branch operations strategically located in Arizona(3), Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana(2), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota(2), Missouri(2), Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma(2), Oregon(2), Tennessee, Texas(2), Washington and Wisconsin(2), the company is ideally positioned to provide Quality Service for over one third of the United States. Viewed as the market leader in most of the markets it serves and in terms of overall sales, General Parts Group ranks in the top five of independent service companies nationally.



About Perlick Corporation



