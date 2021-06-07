PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
United Real Estate

United Real Estate | Lexington KY Announces Expansion of Leadership Team


Director of Engagement to Drive Agent Development

Lexington, KY, June 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- United® Real Estate | Lexington KY announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with Director of Engagement, Jason Scolf. In the new role, Scolf will be responsible for driving agent enrichment and development with innovative training and support programs.

Scolf is a Lexington native with 17 years of residential real estate experience with expertise in sales and marketing. He holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR®) designation, Seller Representative Specialist (SRS®) designation and is a member of the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS® Top Producers Club.

Jason holds leadership positions with local and state Realtors® Associations and is a Real Estate Political Action Committee (RPAC) Trustee, State RPAC Fundraising Chair, Kentucky REALTORS® Delegate at Large, Realtor®-Community Housing Foundation (RCHF) Board Member and serves as Kentucky Chair of the Young Professionals Network.

“Jason is a seasoned, well-respected REALTOR® throughout Kentucky and we gladly welcome him to our leadership team. We are excited about the new, innovative programs he will be bringing to our agents,” stated Bonnie Mays, Principal Broker/CEO of United | Lexington KY.

Prior to joining United | Lexington KY, Scolf was a member of the Ball Homes Team at Milestone Realty. He attended Bryan Station High School in Lexington and is a graduate of University of Kentucky.

For more information about United | Lexington KY, visit UnitedRealEstateLexingtonKY.com.

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate | Lexington KY can visit JoinUnitedLexingtonKY.com or call 859-800-7355.

424 Lewis Hargett Circle, Suite 120
Lexington, KY 40503
859-800-7355
United Real Estate | Lexington KY
Bonnie Mays, Principal Broker/CEO
859-800-7355
www.UnitedRealEstateLexingtonKY.com

