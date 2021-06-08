GCube and Vodafone Idea India Win Prestigious Omni Bronze Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases G-Cube Press Release

Noida, India, June 08, 2021 --(



Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. The Company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G and 4G platform. With the large spectrum portfolio to support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly ‘Digital India’ by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow.



Intuitive, precise and custom-built, GCube’s Enterprise LMS is built to address the industry-specific challenges starting from training of dispersed and diverse workforce to compliance management to learning path recommendation and so much more. We also offers a gamut of eLearning services include designing and developing custom eLearning content, microlearning, eLearning localization, game-based learning, simulations, and consulting for curriculum design. With 20+ years of experience, GCube offered bespoke eLearning services and LMS solutions to numerous clients globally.



GCube collaborated with Vodafone Idea India to offer an effective social communication mechanism that shall aid in an effective training solution for their call center employee spread across geographies.



Sharing his delight, Manish Gupta, CEO, GCube, expressed, ‘‘While we are still fighting the deadly pandemic, GCubians have been devoting their energies to constructive effort. A positive news, such as this, does wonders to our spirits undoubtedly. I would like to believe that we only got stronger with the support of our customers and our teams through these challenging times. GCube has innovation at the very core of our philosophy and strive to provide value to our customers in their journey and enable them to achieve their goals. An illustrious award like the Omni Award 2021 will keep us focused on our goals. We are proud of the win and grateful to Vodafone Idea India for the opportunity and guidance to deliver the project with such amazing returns!”



About G-Cube:



G-Cube is a leading CMMi Level 3 eLearning products and services company – with a global delivery and support footprint. It is one of the fastest growing organizations in Asia Pacific, offering complete learning technology solutions under one roof. G-Cube has the right mix of experience and expertise to provide tailor-made and company-specific solutions.



About the Omni Awards:



Arunima Majumdar

+91-120-4000-200



https://www.gc-solutions.net

A-154/A, (II Floor), Sector 63

Noida – 201307, India



