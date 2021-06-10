Launchfire and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine Win 2021 Vega Digital Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Launchfire Press Release

Launchfire, a leading game-based digital promo shop, and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) have won a 2021 Vega Digital Award in the Marketing Effectiveness category for The NOSM Trivia Challenge.

Ottawa, Canada, June 10, 2021 --(



The NOSM Trivia Challenge, challenged participants to answer educational trivia questions about health equity in Northern Ontario, and Indigenous and Francophone health, in support of creating access to equitable healthcare in the region. Entrants played for an individual cash prize of $1,000, and for a Northern Ontario community of their choice. The winning community would receive $10,000 towards their local healthcare centre. More than 1,300 registrants participated in the challenge and the town of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario was declared the winner. According to the Smooth Rock Falls Hospital Association president, three hydraulic lifts for their long-term care facility would be purchased with the winnings.



This is Launchfire’s second annual win at Vega Digital. Also, in May 2021, The NOSM Trivia Challenge was awarded a Communicator Award.



“The NOSM Trivia Challenge was a fun way to engage communities across Northern Ontario and share knowledge about the priority health concerns of our region,” says Joanne Musico, NOSM’s Director of Communications and External Relations. “Being limited in what we could do during the pandemic, Launchfire worked with us to design a platform that met all of our communication objectives and built in metrics to gauge its effectiveness. It was a very successful marketing initiative and we are honoured to be recognized with a Vega Digital Award.”



“We’re so proud of the work we’ve done with the NOSM,” said Launchfire’s Co-Founder and V.P. Business Solutions, AJ Pratt. “While the continued award recognition is pretty sweet, knowing that our work has made a meaningful difference for the community of Smooth Rock Falls is even sweeter. It’s always been our mission to build the best promotions that generate real impact. I think this proves that we’re achieving and surpassing that goal.”



With 1392 international entries, the Vega Digital Awards leverages on its host, the International Awards Associate (IAA) to capture the attention of the creative digital media industry worldwide. “Given the context of recent events, seeing these brilliant minds at work convinces me that the digital medium is undoubtedly the future,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA remarked. “If this is the level of excellence while we are still in the ‘new normal,’ it excites me to think about what the future holds.”



IAA invited exemplary professionals from the industry as jurors, as a measure to guarantee impartiality and high standards of assessment. The jury is responsible for selecting the best works out of the lot, in hopes of propelling the industry ahead as these works become a benchmark of excellence.



The complete list of 2021 Vega Digital winners is available on their website here: https://vegaawards.com/winner.php



About Launchfire

Launchfire (est. 1999) is a game-based digital promotions company that helps marketers drive engagement, educate consumers, and sell more stuff. For more information, visit launchfire.com.



About NOSM

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is an award-winning socially accountable medical school renowned for its innovative model of distributed, community-engaged education and research. With a focus on diversity, inclusion, and advocacy for health equity, NOSM relies on the commitment and expertise of the peoples and communities of Northern Ontario to educate health-care professionals to practise in Indigenous, Francophone, rural, remote, and underserved communities. Contact Information Launchfire

Carleigh Reynolds

613-323-4543

Launchfire.com

Carleigh Reynolds

613-323-4543



Launchfire.com



