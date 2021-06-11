Peoples Processing Promotes Manoj Naik to Head of Global Mortgage Operations

Press Releases Peoples Processing Press Release

Austin, TX, June 11, 2021 --(



Manoj started as Director of Operations in 2019 and today, with his extraordinary performance has been promoted to Head of Global Mortgage Operations. Manoj has over 15 years of mortgage and BFSI experience. Before joining Peoples Processing, Manoj has worked with companies like Sourcepoint and SLK Global. Manoj was named as “Top 100 Great People Manager across the country by Forbes 2019.”



Speaking on the occasion, Sam Verma and Mridhul Prakash, Co-founders at Peoples Processing said, “We are excited about Manoj’s new role and we are confident that with him in charge of Global Mortgage Operations, we will be able to accelerate our growth.”



Manoj said, “I am extremely excited to take on this new role. I understand that the new role brings in greater responsibilities and opportunities to work on critical projects. I should say a Big Thank You to my team across Globe for their support and hard work in ensuring the quality of service and seamless delivery to our clients.”



About Peoples Processing Inc.

Peoples Processing is a full-service mortgage solutions provider delivering mortgage origination, servicing, and title solutions. We increase our client’s efficiency, capacity, and customer satisfaction while greatly reducing operational costs and cycle times. (NMLS# 2130972)



For more information, visit us online at peoplesprocessing.com



