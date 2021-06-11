Inrush Grows Leadership and Staff

Press Releases Inrush Broadcast Services LLC Press Release

Broadcast integrator makes two additions to support strategic expansion.

Chicago, IL, June 11, 2021 --(



Shaun comes to Inrush after serving as Product Manager at Telos Alliance, a global leader in broadcast audio products. At Telos, Shaun’s team developed and launched Telos VXs, a fully-virtual voice over IP talk show system. He also managed the Telos VX product family, the internationally-respected gold standard for broadcast telephony systems. He has worked with many of the biggest names in the media landscape to develop innovative technology solutions and brings a strategic view of the future of broadcast infrastructure to the Inrush team.



Mike Dorris, Partner at Inrush, comments, “Shaun is well-respected throughout the industry and we are thrilled to have him on our team. His holistic approach to crafting solutions and business development is a big asset to us and our clients.” Shaun adds, “I’m very grateful to Telos for their unrelenting support as I make this transition. The Inrush team is well-known for the trust, care, and transparency delivered to clients. I’m so excited to join the partner team and help grow our impact through these core values.”



Sam Reiman joins Inrush from Weigel Broadcasting, a leader in the media industry and operator of both national television brands and local stations across the country. As Broadcast Systems Engineer, Sam helped maintain hub and spoke technology infrastructure for several respected brands such as MeTV, the #1-rated classic television network, as well as The U, well-known in Chicago as a local independent entertainment destination.



Brian Sapp, Partner at Inrush, notes, “Sam’s deep knowledge of media workflows, paired with his innate ability to take a deep dive into new topics and become a subject matter expert in short order, makes his addition a major win for our team.”



About Inrush Broadcast Services:



Brian Sapp

+1 (312) 872-8911



inrush.net



