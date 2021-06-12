Press Releases Safeguard Self Storage Press Release

Receive press releases from Safeguard Self Storage: By Email RSS Feeds: Safeguard Self Storage Plants Its Flag in the Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL Market

Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening of its newest facility on Monday, April 26th, 2021. This latest addition to the Safeguard portfolio of self-storage facilities is located at 12950 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL. This is the company’s first facility in the Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater market, 16th facility in the State of Florida and 78th property operating nationwide.

Largo, FL, June 12, 2021 --(



Like Safeguard's 77 other facilities nationwide, the Largo facility meets Safeguard’s meticulously designed standards with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include climate-controlled storage units which are heated during the cold winter months and air-conditioned during the hot summer months, some drive-up access non-climate-controlled units, covered RV and boat storage, computer-controlled security access, digital video recording and covered loading area.



“We love the Tampa/ Saint Petersburgh/ Clearwater Market. We are very excited to reestablish Safeguard in this area,” said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.



"With a great team on the ground we were able to deliver this opening 71 days ahead of schedule in time to take advantage of the spring leasing season. In addition to this facility, two additional properties under development in this market and six additional developments in the pipeline around the country,” said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage.



“As we re-enter the Tampa market, we are very excited to open our first facility in Largo. This facility sets the pace for our customers to receive great customer service while storing their belongings in a state-of-the-art secured facility,” said Ken Finlay, Chief Operating Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.



Safeguard opened the new state-of-the-art self-storage facility in Largo on April 26, 2021 with Lina Ayala as Facility Manager. On Thursday May 27th Safeguard held a celebration at the store with members of their leadership team and Vice Mayor of Largo, James Robinson who cut the grand opening ribbon.



For additional information about this store including unit availability, pricing and our choose your special options for new rentals, please visit our website at www.safeguardit.com or by calling (727) 387-2180. Largo, FL, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Safeguard Self Storage is increasing its strong presence in the State of Florida. With the development of this new facility, Safeguard is establishing a foothold in the dynamic and growing Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater market. This facility is in the heart of Pinellas County providing service the more than 100,000 people with in the three-mile trade area with 623 storage units and 52,600 rentable square feet of storage spaceLike Safeguard's 77 other facilities nationwide, the Largo facility meets Safeguard’s meticulously designed standards with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include climate-controlled storage units which are heated during the cold winter months and air-conditioned during the hot summer months, some drive-up access non-climate-controlled units, covered RV and boat storage, computer-controlled security access, digital video recording and covered loading area.“We love the Tampa/ Saint Petersburgh/ Clearwater Market. We are very excited to reestablish Safeguard in this area,” said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage."With a great team on the ground we were able to deliver this opening 71 days ahead of schedule in time to take advantage of the spring leasing season. In addition to this facility, two additional properties under development in this market and six additional developments in the pipeline around the country,” said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage.“As we re-enter the Tampa market, we are very excited to open our first facility in Largo. This facility sets the pace for our customers to receive great customer service while storing their belongings in a state-of-the-art secured facility,” said Ken Finlay, Chief Operating Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.Safeguard opened the new state-of-the-art self-storage facility in Largo on April 26, 2021 with Lina Ayala as Facility Manager. On Thursday May 27th Safeguard held a celebration at the store with members of their leadership team and Vice Mayor of Largo, James Robinson who cut the grand opening ribbon.For additional information about this store including unit availability, pricing and our choose your special options for new rentals, please visit our website at www.safeguardit.com or by calling (727) 387-2180. Contact Information Safeguard Self Storage

Kurt Kleindienst

504-779-2160



www.safeguardit.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Safeguard Self Storage