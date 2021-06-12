Safeguard Self Storage Expands in the Westchester, NY Market

Press Releases Safeguard Self Storage Press Release

Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening of its very newest facility on Friday, April 30th, 2021. This latest addition to the Safeguard portfolio of self-storage facilities is located at 615 5th Avenue, Larchmont, NY. This is the company’s fourth facility in the Westchester, NY market, 27th facility in New York State and 79th property operating nationwide.

Westchester, NY, June 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Safeguard continues to grow its strong presence in the New York Metropolitan market and servicing the residents and businesses of Westchester County's Gold Coast. The facility consists of 494 storage units and 41,600 rentable square feet of storage space and is in just under three miles to the north of Safeguard's New Rochelle facility.

Like Safeguard's 78 other facilities nationwide, the Larchmont facility meets Safeguard's meticulously designed standards with a focus on convenience and customer service. This new Class A facility is 100% climate-controlled (air conditioned and heated), offers a drive-in loading, computer-controlled security access, and digital video recording throughout the property.

"Westchester has been a very strong market for Safeguard. With this jewel of a facility, we continue to build value to our portfolio with one great property after another," said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.

"Safeguard worked tirelessly with the town, neighbors and community to deliver this quality facility. In addition to this great new offering, Safeguard has eight additional properties in the pipeline under development around the country," said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage.

"Larchmont is another 'state of the art' facility that allows us to increase our presence in the New York market," said Ken Finlay, Chief Operating Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.

Safeguard opened operations of the Larchmont self-storage facility on April 30, 2021 with Facility Manager, Bonnie Carafa.

For additional information about this store including unit availability, pricing and our choose your special options for new rentals, please visit our website at www.safeguardit.com or by calling (914) 885-9255.

Contact Information
Safeguard Self Storage
Kurt Kleindienst
504-779-2160
www.safeguardit.com

Kurt Kleindienst

504-779-2160



www.safeguardit.com



