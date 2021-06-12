Portfolio BI Strategically Expands Its Team

Press Releases Portfolio BI Press Release

Portfolio BI announces key new hires and appointments as the company extends its leadership and launches into its next chapter of growth.

New York, NY, June 12, 2021 --(



"The diversity of skill sets in the growing Portfolio BI leadership team is a direct reflection of the evolving industry landscape and its directive to manage digitization, navigate new regulations and market changes, along with data and analytics while operating under increasing complexity," said Jeremy Siegel, CEO of Portfolio BI.



New Portfolio BI New Team Members and Appointments:



Jude Volcy is a seasoned veteran and expert in cloud investment management software, analytics, and managed services for asset managers and hedge funds globally. With a successful track record of meeting business goals for alternative and transitional buy-side clients, Jude joins the company to support its growth with his wealth of experience from prior firms Broadridge and HSBC.



Shawn Brady joins Portfolio BI as Senior Head of Relationship Management with over 20 years of experience and a background in hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, funds of funds, and institutional asset management. Shawn's diverse buy-side set includes working at Broadridge Financial Solutions and on the investment side at General Motors.



Chloe Schwartzapfel has moved into the role of Global Head of Sales. As a seasoned business development, sales, and marketing professional, she brings extensive sales experience in financial technology solutions, specifically cloud enterprise data management and automation, firmwide reporting, reconciliation, and data matching that supports Portfolio BI's global growth.



