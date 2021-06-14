Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Receive press releases from United Real Estate: By Email RSS Feeds: United Real Estate Appoints New Leadership to Washington, D.C. Regional Office

Nekrich to Lead Expansion of Operations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Washington, DC, June 14, 2021 --(



In her position, Nekrich will lead the expansion of operations in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia markets and be responsible for the ongoing development of the firm’s agents and employees. United has experienced exponential growth across the nation. Nekrich’s record of success in agent growth and team development along with United’s cloud-based Agent Productivity Platform – Bullseye™ and flat-fee agent compensation model will play a large role in the coming months.



“We are confident that Zhanneta will be a great fit in our United family. Our search has been extensive and she was selected because of her industry knowledge, expertise in the local market and genuine enthusiasm for agent recruitment and development,” said Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. “Her success reflects her sincere dedication to her industry and agents, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our United family.”



Nekrich brings over 17 years of experience in the real estate industry to United. She began as a residential sales agent producing $14MM in volume in her first year of sales and quickly became a national top producer, ranking in the top 1% of residential real estate professionals in North America. In 2008, she started her own sales team and led them to great success, closing more than 300 residential sales in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.



“I am confident that this is an amazing opportunity for growth. United Real Estate is known for attracting high-caliber sales associates and clientele by providing the best and latest tools, technology and training, and I look forward to helping our agents build their careers in real estate and to further grow United’s presence in our region,” stated Nekrich.



In 2013, Nekrich obtained her Associate Brokers license and has spent the past eight years in executive leadership roles with Long & Foster in North Virginia. Most recently, she served as Managing Broker of Long & Foster’s Gainesville office. She excels at agent development and teaches Real Estate Ethics at the North Virginia Association of Realtors where she was honored with the organization’s 2018 Code of Ethics Award.



Nekrich’s strong skillsets will be a great asset to United’s growth strategy in the vibrant local market and to the company’s mission of changing the financial trajectories of its agents’ careers and lives.



To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.



About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with more than 100 offices and over 11,000 agents.



About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 14,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. 