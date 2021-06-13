GCube and DS Group Win Prestigious Omni Silver Award

Press Releases G-Cube Press Release

The Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group is a multi-business corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, the group has diversified and expanded its portfolio to accelerate growth and enhance value for the stakeholders. The key business pillars of the Group are Tobacco, Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Agri and other investments.



Intuitive, precise and custom-built, GCube’s Enterprise LMS is built to address the industry-specific challenges starting from training of dispersed and diverse workforce to compliance management to learning path recommendation and so much more. GCube also offers a gamut of eLearning services include designing and developing custom eLearning content, microlearning, eLearning localization, game-based learning, simulations, and consulting for curriculum design. With 20+ years of experience, GCube offered bespoke eLearning services and LMS solutions to numerous clients globally.



GCube collaborated with DS Group to create a centralized, user friendly learning management portal to upskill their extensive workforce across multiple departments and various job roles, through training and assessment.



About GCube:

GCube is a leading CMMi Level 3 eLearning products and services company – with a global delivery and support footprint. GCube is the only Indian LMS with a Gartner mention and offers complete learning technology solutions under one roof. GCube has the right mix of experience and expertise to provide tailor-made and company-specific solutions.



About the Omni Awards:

