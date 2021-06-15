Florida Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designations

Press Releases National Inventory Certification Association Press Release

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Mandy Peterson for achieving CIS and CAE Designations.

Lakeland, FL, June 15, 2021 --(



Achieving her CIS shows that she has gained knowledge to provide professional residential and small business contents inventory services. The CAE achievement confirms that she has the education and credentials required to collect thorough and proper information needed to assist appraisers as they prepare USPAP certified appraisals.



There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one’s personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.



To earn the CIS designation, Peterson completed the required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. She then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.



When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser. To help ensure that the inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee, consisting of NICA members, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors, determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification.



Choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Peterson has gone the extra mile to provide quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.



Based in Lakeland, Florida, Ms. Peterson offers residential and business asset inventory services for Central Florida. For more information, visit https://www.petersoninventoryandappraisalexamination.com.



Cindy Hartman

317-501-6818



www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com



