Purple Lotus Productions Upgrades the Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2021

Tempe, AZ, June 22, 2021 --(



Events are opening up again. Stay inside to beat the heat and spend the day in the cool A.C. discovering all of the Mind - Body - Spirit products, services and vendors at The Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday, June 26, 10am - 5pm at Sun Studios of Arizona - 1425 W 14th St., Tempe, AZ 85281.



The Embracing Your Journey Expo has a new format in 2021 supporting a path of learning, growing and discovering by immersion in a new adventure with interactive workshops as a series of themed workshops called a “Journey.” Each "Journey" is limited to 25 attendees and contains 3 workshops lead by some of the Valley's most well-known teachers. Everyone walks away with tools they can continue to use in their practice



Journey 1 is Embracing Change. Attendees can embrace a "Journey" of change with these 3 specifically selected workshops. They will learn about raising their consciousness and energy vibration to connect with their divine purpose with Reiki Master, Lightworker Speaker Angel Marie Monachelli. Take an adventure into herbal smudging with Lana Hyatt of Noble Roots Herbs where they create their own spiritual smudge to take home. Finish the journey with Ingrid Esowova of Simply True Coaching by exploring their day-to-day mindsets and how releasing old beliefs can create a new path forward.



Journey 2 is Past, Present, Future. Attendees can embrace their "Journey" into the Past, Present and Future with these 3 specifically selected workshops. They can take care of themselves in the present by learning about eating types and how that can impact life with Wendy Farrell, M.S.Ed author of Make It Healthy. Look to the future and explore Manifestation, create the desired reality with Jeanette St. Germain of the Radiant Soul Center. Dive in and discover what the past has to share in a hands-on group Past Life Regression session guided by Deena Chester of Accept Your Power!



Offered individually are two featured events including the new Gong Bath Meditation- “Travel into Twilight – Play Among the Stars” featuring Gong Master Karyn Diane - $25 and the 3 Medium Panel Readings featuring Jamie Clark, Michelle Clare and Christopher Mendez.



The Expo itself still offers a one stop shop for all Mind-Body-Spirit needs. General Admission is only $5 making it affordable for groups of family and friends. Regular attendees often take the entire day to see everything the vendors have to offer and indulge in a day of learning, exploring and discovery. It’s easy to enjoy lunch on site with two food trucks available, the Burger Trolley, a family business by Vegen & Carla B. and Eet Myy Meat, Southern BBQ by Jebron Haywood.



Robyn Selby of Purple Lotus Productions says “Embrace the new format, new day, Saturdays, and the new location - Sun Studios of Arizona - 1425 W 14th St., Tempe, AZ 85281, conveniently located off the 10 & the 60 with ample parking, as well as a theater for workshops and food trucks on site. There is something for everyone at the Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness & metaphysical event in the valley.”



COVID Safety Guidelines:

The safety of vendors and participants is of the utmost importance. Following local safety guidelines: Masks / Face Coverings are recommended for non-vaccinated participants. Vendor spaces will allow for social distancing. Journeys and workshops will be limited to 25 participants in the classroom and 25% capacity (50ppl) in the theater. These small groups will allow for social distancing and safety guidelines to be followed.



Tickets can be pre-purchased on Eventbrite. Pricing is new this year.

"Journey" - $60

(Choose 1 "Journey" and experience 3 hands on interactive workshops. Includes General Expo admission and a free gift. Limited to 25 attendees per "Journey")



Embracing Change

Past, Present, Future



Expo General Admission - $5

(Pre Purchase Expo General Admission and receive a $5 gift)

Featured Events - Gong Meditation - $25

(World renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane performs. General Expo admission not included. Limited to 50 attendees.)

Featured Event - Medium Panel Reading - $25

(Renowned Mediums provide an interactive Medium Panel Reading experience. General Expo admission not included. Limited to 50 attendees.)

a la carte Workshops - $25

(A limited number of a la carte workshops are available for pre purchase. Select which individual workshop to attend. General Expo admission not included.)

Saturday, June 26, 2021 10am – 5pm

at Sun Studios of Arizona - 1425 W 14th St., Tempe, AZ 85281



Erin McNamara

480-296-1928



www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com



