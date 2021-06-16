Press Releases KorTerra Press Release

Receive press releases from KorTerra: By Email RSS Feeds: KorTerra Hires New Vice President of Product Management

Minneapolis, MN, June 16, 2021 --(



Rasmussen, a veteran of product management, business strategy, and execution brings several years of experience developing rapid growth product strategies in the SaaS industry. In his role as Vice President of Product Management, he will be a key contributor in shaping KorTerra’s vision and product roadmap.



“We are excited to welcome Darin to the team!” said KorTerra’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Plasynski. “2021 has already been a monumental year for our organization. Bringing another key leader like Darin onboard with his wealth of expertise in the SaaS field will help enable our growth as we continue our mission to provide unrivaled value to our damage prevention customers.” Minneapolis, MN, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- KorTerra, Inc., the market leader in damage prevention software for the utility industry, has appointed Darin Rasmussen as Vice President of Product Management. This appointment supports KorTerra’s purposeful investments into aligning high value solutions with our customers and partners.Rasmussen, a veteran of product management, business strategy, and execution brings several years of experience developing rapid growth product strategies in the SaaS industry. In his role as Vice President of Product Management, he will be a key contributor in shaping KorTerra’s vision and product roadmap.“We are excited to welcome Darin to the team!” said KorTerra’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Plasynski. “2021 has already been a monumental year for our organization. Bringing another key leader like Darin onboard with his wealth of expertise in the SaaS field will help enable our growth as we continue our mission to provide unrivaled value to our damage prevention customers.” Contact Information KorTerra

Talia Hill

651-304-2104



www.korterra.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from KorTerra