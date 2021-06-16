Press Releases Tangible Solutions, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Tangible Solutions, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Tangible Solutions Offers In-House Post Processing to Ensure 3D Printed Titanium Orthopedic Implant Quality, Cost-Efficiency and Deliverability

Tangible Solutions recently announced expansion of its post-processing staff, providing expanded coverage in the post-processing side of the business, and is now offering laser marking and passivation.

Fairborn, OH, June 16, 2021 --(



“The cost in time and dollars involved in post-processing steps can vary widely; and if these processes are outsourced for a manufacturing project, the costs can be even higher,” says Adam Clark, Tangible Chief Executive Officer. "A contract manufacturer that manages an additive manufacturing project from beginning to end within their facility can save a customer important time and costs when introducing an implant to the market."



Tangible is capable of delivering all post processing steps required in the 3D printing manufacturing of Titanium orthopedic medical devices, and two of those processes are laser marking and passivation. Marking is required by the medical device industry as it must survive the various environments that an implantable device will encounter throughout its lifecycle.



Laser marking and passivation are often used in tandem to support ASTM F86 requirements. “The addition of Laser marking and passivation to Tangible’s list of services almost completes our journey to becoming a full end-to-end contract manufacturer of 3d printed Titanium orthopedic implants,” says Chris Collins, Tangible COO. "We continue to strive toward zero outside services at a rapid rate."



"Tangible exclusively manufactures implants via Titanium 3d printing (Ti-6Al-4V ELI),” explains Collins. “Throughout the manufacturing process flow, those implants come into contact with various manufacturing materials and surface contaminants that are removed via passivation as well as our proprietary finishing process, which is vital to creating a legible and durable marking.”



About Tangible Solutions

Tangible Solutions, based in Fairborn, Ohio, is a globally recognized contract manufacturer of American-made 3D printed Titanium orthopedic implants, and is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered #3014273501. Founded in 2013, the company looks beyond the average and industry standard in offering end-to-end management of device manufacture, and is committed to customer responsiveness and engagement, on-time delivery, and quality that exceeds expectations. With decades of experience, market-proven orthopedic implant expertise and engineering vision, Tangible delivers unparalleled medical devices of the highest quality. Fairborn, OH, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tangible Solutions recently announced expansion of its post-processing staff, providing expanded coverage in the post-processing side of the business. Tangible is a globally recognized contract manufacturer of American-made 3D printed Titanium orthopedic implants. The company handles all phases of orthopedic implant creation, offering design support, prototyping, 510(k) clearance support, 3D printing, post processing and testing throughout and after production all at its Fairborn, OH facility.“The cost in time and dollars involved in post-processing steps can vary widely; and if these processes are outsourced for a manufacturing project, the costs can be even higher,” says Adam Clark, Tangible Chief Executive Officer. "A contract manufacturer that manages an additive manufacturing project from beginning to end within their facility can save a customer important time and costs when introducing an implant to the market."Tangible is capable of delivering all post processing steps required in the 3D printing manufacturing of Titanium orthopedic medical devices, and two of those processes are laser marking and passivation. Marking is required by the medical device industry as it must survive the various environments that an implantable device will encounter throughout its lifecycle.Laser marking and passivation are often used in tandem to support ASTM F86 requirements. “The addition of Laser marking and passivation to Tangible’s list of services almost completes our journey to becoming a full end-to-end contract manufacturer of 3d printed Titanium orthopedic implants,” says Chris Collins, Tangible COO. "We continue to strive toward zero outside services at a rapid rate.""Tangible exclusively manufactures implants via Titanium 3d printing (Ti-6Al-4V ELI),” explains Collins. “Throughout the manufacturing process flow, those implants come into contact with various manufacturing materials and surface contaminants that are removed via passivation as well as our proprietary finishing process, which is vital to creating a legible and durable marking.”About Tangible SolutionsTangible Solutions, based in Fairborn, Ohio, is a globally recognized contract manufacturer of American-made 3D printed Titanium orthopedic implants, and is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered #3014273501. Founded in 2013, the company looks beyond the average and industry standard in offering end-to-end management of device manufacture, and is committed to customer responsiveness and engagement, on-time delivery, and quality that exceeds expectations. With decades of experience, market-proven orthopedic implant expertise and engineering vision, Tangible delivers unparalleled medical devices of the highest quality. Contact Information Tangible Solutions

Patricia Carroll

317-439-7919



www.tangiblesolutions3d.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tangible Solutions, Inc.