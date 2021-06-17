Chase Hazelwood, CEO of Go-Forth Pest Control, Selected as an Honoree for Triad Business Journal’s C-Suite Awards

Press Releases Go-Forth Pest Control Press Release

Chase Hazelwood has been selected as an Honoree for “Journal’s C-Suite Awards” by the Triad Business. Hazelwood is the owner and CEO of Go-Forth Pest Control, headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Since 2016, the Triad Business Journal has honored top executives as part of their Most Admired CEO’s awards program. They have expanded the program, now called the C-Suite Awards, to include CEOs and CFOs. This nomination recognizes CEOs and CFOs who have made many contributions to the region through leadership, demonstrated in their organization and devotion to their community.



Chase is the grandson of Frank Goforth, the founder of Go-Forth Pest Control. He has worked in the company since he was very young and now owns the business. He has degrees in Business Management and Marketing from UNC Charlotte, holds a NC Pest Control license, and is an accredited WDIR inspector. He was also named one of the 2018 Triad's Top 40 Leaders Under 40 and was named the “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association in 2019.



“I am honored to have been selected as an honoree for the Triad Business Journal’s C-Suite award. Many of the past winners are people I highly respect,” says Hazelwood. “My co-workers and family share in this honor with me. I certainly could not have executed my vision for what Go-Forth Pest Control would grow into without their contributions and support!”



