Control Station Extends Reach of CSI Partner Program to the North Sea

Enrollment of Eldor AS Provides Expertise in Critical European Oil and Gas Market.

A recent Mordor Intelligence report forecasts modest growth in the highly competitive North Sea upstream Oil and Gas market thru the end of 2025. A cumulative average growth rate of 3% is anticipated even as producers benefit from a 40% reduction in offshore drilling costs. Among other factors the modest rate of growth projected by Mordor Intelligence reflects increased competition from alternative and renewable energy sources. Use of advanced analytics to improve production efficiency is widely seen as a key to success within this highly competitive and fragmented market.



“Production environments are increasingly digitalized which presents manufacturers with new challenges and opportunities,” shared Ola Guldbrandsen, Sales and Marketing Manager of Eldor AS. “The CSI Partner Program enables us to capitalize on this trend by applying Control Station’s suite of process analytics and optimization tools. The partnership strengthens our ability to leverage a production facility’s evolving automation infrastructure and to deliver high-value solutions to our customers.”



Eldor AS is a specialized system integration firm that is strategically located along the coast of the North Sea with offices in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland. The company primarily targets manufacturers from the region’s rich upstream Oil and Gas sector. Eldor AS’s success stems from its proven ability to capitalize on innovative technologies and novel work processes that increase production efficiency and plant integrity. In its approach to addressing customer challenges, Eldor applies a long-term perspective intended to extend the lifetime of critical production assets, while also improving safety and reducing costs.



“Eldor is an ideal partner as they possess extensive experience in process manufacturing and they understand how innovative solutions can be applied to generate new sources of value,” commented Jonathan Stevens, Control Station’s Director of Partner Development. “While we’ve had great success in supporting North America’s Oil and Gas sector, this partnership allows us to extend our reach to producers in the North Sea.”



Contact Information Control Station, Inc.
Dennis Nash
860-872-2920
www.controlstation.com

Dennis Nash

860-872-2920



www.controlstation.com



