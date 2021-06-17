Go-Forth Pest Control Chosen as a Finalist for the 2021 Better Business Bureau "Torch Awards for Ethics"

Press Releases Go-Forth Pest Control Press Release

Greensboro, NC, June 17, 2021 --(



Better Business Bureau congratulated two Winston-Salem businesses for winning the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics: IFB Solutions & Frank Myers Auto Maxx.



As a recipient, this indicates the business not only believes in the high standards of honesty, integrity and transparency promoted by Better Business Bureau, but also consistently acts on these standards and continuously integrates them into its daily practices. A three-judge panel evaluated all finalists on four criterias to determine which ones best exemplify trust in the community. The criteria are as follows, Character, Culture, Customers and Community.



“I am both honored and encouraged that our company was named a finalist for the BBB’s ethics award,” said Chase Hazelwood, owner and CEO of Greensboro-based Go-Forth Pest Control. “Our leadership team works hard to promote and consistently improve our procedures, pratices and culture, focusing very much on ethics - so it is reassuring that these efforts are noticed by the BBB. I would also like to congratulate the two winning businesses from Winston-Salem; IFB Solutions & Frank Myers Auto Maxx. These are two businesses I highly respect,” says Hazelwood.



Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, Columbia, SC and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth's mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in America.

