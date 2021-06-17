Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits La’Keesha Davis as GM Operations – Door Division for Wincore Window and Doors

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of La’Keesha Davis as GM Operations – Door Division for Wincore Window and Doors.

Sarasota, FL, June 17, 2021 --(



La’Keesha brings to this role extensive experience in Plant and Operations Management, beginning with Mid Continent Cabinetry and Norcraft, then MasterBrand Cabinets, and most recently holding the position of General Manager with ProCraft Cabinetry. She is a graduate of Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting & Finance.



Wincore Window Company is a highly regarded vinyl window and fiberglass entry door manufacturer headquartered in Parkersburg, WV. Wincore has recently expanded its operations with a new fiberglass entry door plant in Mineral Wells, WV and a new vinyl window plant in Swainsboro, GA. Wincore has been building out its management and supervisory team as new locations come on line.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com. Sarasota, FL, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As the GM Operations for the Door Division, La’Keesha will provide operational leadership, ensuring a customer-centric focus on complete and on-time delivery rate and strategy. La’Keesha will be tasked with improving efficiencies in process, flow, labor cost and staffing and development of “preferred place to work” culture through effective employee interaction and engagement.La’Keesha brings to this role extensive experience in Plant and Operations Management, beginning with Mid Continent Cabinetry and Norcraft, then MasterBrand Cabinets, and most recently holding the position of General Manager with ProCraft Cabinetry. She is a graduate of Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting & Finance.Wincore Window Company is a highly regarded vinyl window and fiberglass entry door manufacturer headquartered in Parkersburg, WV. Wincore has recently expanded its operations with a new fiberglass entry door plant in Mineral Wells, WV and a new vinyl window plant in Swainsboro, GA. Wincore has been building out its management and supervisory team as new locations come on line.About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com. Contact Information Brooke Chase Associates

Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.