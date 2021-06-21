MBizM Receives Accreditation from PeopleCert for IASSC Exams

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MBizM (Meridian Biz Management) Press Release

MBizM Sdn. Bhd. is now accredited by PeopleCert for IASSC Exams (Black Belt, Green Belt and Yellow Belt). Get in touch with MBizM Sdn. Bhd. for IASSC promotional exam prices.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 21, 2021 --(



The benefits of this exam are, IASSC is a Professional Credentialing Association and independent third-party certifier. It recognizes the critical aspects of best practices and the importance of linkage between Lean Six Sigma Training Providers and the participants who are seeking the IASSC Certification. This accreditation offers MBizM Group as Lean Six Sigma Training Provider the opportunity to ensure the training provided is valid and following the guidelines required and tested for IASSC Certification. Not only that, this accreditation also provides learners with valuable input in their search for credible Lean Six Sigma providers.



PeopleCert is a global leader in the assessment and certification of professional and language skills. They are partnering with multi-national organizations and government bodies to develop and deliver market exams worldwide. PeopleCert empowers professionals to reach their full capability and potential to realize their ambitions through learning. To date, PeopleCert has been working with 2000 training organizations and have delivered 5.5 million examinations to individuals, 50,000 companies and 800 government departments. PeopleCert’s certifications are highly supported through a global network of over 8,500 accredited training and examination providers. Not only that, the certification process is being accredited according to ISO17024 and certified according to ISO14001, ISO10002, and ISO9001.



The PeopleCert group with IASSC are now joining hands to expand the global reach of the third-party certification within the Lean Six Sigma industry. This partnership will add up to IASSC Lean Six Sigma Accreditations and Certifications to the PeopleCert Group’s portfolio of Professional Certifications, which are now exceeding 2.2 million globally. "We are thrilled to announce that MBizM Group has officially been accredited by PeopleCert for IASSC exams! With the partnership between PeopleCert Group and IASSC, we are more than happy to be able to provide our clients with smooth-sailing experience while taking on their IASSC exams and help them earn their Lean Six Sigma belts with ease," says Mr. Harbans Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of MBizM Group Sdn. Bhd.



"As Malaysia’s number one Lean Six Sigma Training Provider, we are truly honored to be accredited by PeopleCert for the IASSC Exams. This has been the greatest achievement as a training provider to be accredited by them as it is a hard-to-come-by opportunity that is not just idly given to any training providers. We will continue with our virtue to be the best Lean Six Sigma training provider in Malaysia in providing top-notch training to our clients," says Dr. Satnam Singh, the Managing Director of MBizM Group Sdn. Bhd.



