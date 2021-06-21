Interlink Cloud Advisors Named 2021 Fast 55 Winner by Cincinnati Business Courier

Press Releases Interlink Cloud Advisors Press Release

Microsoft Cloud Technology Consultant Nabs Spot Among Cincinnati’s Fastest Growing Companies for Second Year in a Row

Cincinnati, OH, June 21, 2021 --



To be considered, companies must be headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati region and have an average of at least $1 million in sales for the three most recent years.



This July will mark Interlink’s 10-year anniversary, and over the past decade Interlink has continued to experience tremendous growth. In 2021, Interlink has already grown their headcount by 10 people. Interlink has also been listed on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies for the past two years. This year, Interlink announced they would add 16 new jobs through the approval of an Ohio Tax Credit, which will enable Interlink to grow its headcount by 100 percent in the next three years. Interlink has also been listed on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies for the past two years.



Interlink has been recognized by Microsoft as their top partner in the states of Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee. Our main objectives are coaching corporations to migrate successfully to the Microsoft Cloud as well as focusing on selling and supporting Microsoft's Cloud programs including Office 365, Azure, and their security suite. We are a team of trusted experts who know how to navigate Microsoft's technologies, funding, and licensing. Interlink’s Licensing Health Check utilizes a proven methodology to help clients review current licensing and understand best practices for contracts, bundling, and finding the best licensing options and promotions.



Allison Schroeder

513-443-2554



www.interlink.com



