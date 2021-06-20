Eastvantage Associates Receive COVID-19 Vaccination Under A4 Priority

Press Releases Eastvantage Press Release

Over 200 Eastvantage associates receive first dose under the Road to Zero Campaign by City Government of Taguig.

Eastvantage provides outsourced services in customer care, business support, technology, CRM and e-commerce; bringing a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through our hands-on approach to managing client relationships. We provide tailor-fit, flexible business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore outsourcing and remote staffing operations. Eastvantage is a member of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), PEZA-accredited, and is a recognized awardee by the ICT Awards and Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Find out more about Eastvantage’s flexible Outsourcing Solutions, Range of Expertise, and Success Stories at https://www.eastvantage.com. Taguig City, Philippines, June 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Over 200 Eastvantage associates trooped to the Samsung Hall in SM Aura to receive the first dose of COVID-19 category which was expanded to include BPO workers as economic frontliners.The Eastvantage management worked in close coordination with the City Government of Taguig, and received the coveted group vaccination spot on June 11, 2021. Employees were afforded schedule adjustments by management in order to accommodate the vaccination, which on average took 2 hours from start to finish.“It was a really efficiently done vaccination drive, clear on steps as assisted by personnel and volunteers onsite. I felt really safe and guided throughout the process,” says one employee.The next vaccination schedule is slated for July 9, completing the 2-dose regimen for Covid-19 immunity.“This vaccination drive is a critical step in bringing our company’s operations back to pre-pandemic confidence, and we are happy to be one of the first BPO companies to receive the vaccination as a group,” says Eastvantage CEO Kamal Asarpota.With several employees being able to schedule their vaccination elsewhere, and the vaccination drive's second dose scheduled in just under a month, Eastvantage will soon have a healthy and vaccinated population with the help of the Road to Zero campaign by the city government of Taguig.About EastvantageEastvantage provides outsourced services in customer care, business support, technology, CRM and e-commerce; bringing a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through our hands-on approach to managing client relationships. We provide tailor-fit, flexible business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore outsourcing and remote staffing operations. Eastvantage is a member of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), PEZA-accredited, and is a recognized awardee by the ICT Awards and Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Find out more about Eastvantage’s flexible Outsourcing Solutions, Range of Expertise, and Success Stories at https://www.eastvantage.com. Contact Information Eastvantage

