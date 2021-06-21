Eat Wisely to Lose Weight: Fastyle App Provides Food Substitutions List to Promote Weight Loss

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fastyle Press Release

San Jose, CA, June 21, 2021 --(



Actually, even micro-adjustments in eating habits can subtly lead to body shape changes in the long run. Health experts and weight loss coaches at Fastyle provide a list of food substitutions for enhancing weight loss and health promotion:



• Swap whole wheat or rice for quinoa.

Compared to ordinary wheat and rice, quinoas are more friendly to weight loss, and they are nutritious. They have a high content of proteins, fiber and vitamins that are beneficial for people’s health.



• Swap flavored processed cereal for plain, high-fiber cereal.

Flavored cereal like Kellogg’s Special K Granola Touch of Honey may taste fabulous, but it contains nothing but sugar and carb, providing huge calories. It’s optimal to return to the natural state, that is, to select plain and high-fiber cereal as breakfast. To have a sweet taste, consider cinnamon and fresh berries that will save you at least 100 calories per cup. In addition, such cereal makes you feel full for a longer time, stopping you from overeating.



• Swap cinnamon rolls for toast.

The calories between classic cinnamon rolls and toast are so huge. To lose weight and keep healthy, toast is suggested to replace classic cinnamon rolls.



• Swap whole wheat burgers for lettuce leaf ones.

A lettuce leaf hamburger can save you 126 calories compared with a whole-wheat hamburger. If you’re crazy about hamburgers but worried about your weight, then lettuce leaf ones should be selected. Apart from being friendly to weight loss, lettuce leaf hamburgers are also beneficial to the human body because they provide proteins and fiber.



• Swap thick-crust pizzas for thin-crust ones.

A lot of tips are available to make pizzas friendly to weight loss, among which using a thin crust tops the list. The thick crust most pizzas use is made of refined white flour containing so many calories. It’s time to switch to thin-crust pizzas with about 330 calories cut for each piece.



• Swap chicken drumstick with skin for chicken breast.

Chicken is rich in proteins, but it’s a trap to believe that unless its breast without the skin is consumed only since chicken skin contains so much oil and fat. When it comes to the same amount, chicken breast saves you 41 calories in a serving.



• Swap bagels and bread for rice cakes.

Rice cakes help you save calories and play a role as bagels or bread that contains high content of sugar and carb.



“Sometimes it’s not eating much that gains you weight but what food,” says Eve Wilson, Marketing Director at Fastyle. “Some practical tips for smart food replacements should be learned to lose weight because low calories are taken in by those food substitutes. We highly recommend users conducting intermittent fasting with Fastyle to try these tips in the meantime.”



For more information about how to benefit from intermittent fasting and Fastyle app, please visit https://www.fastyle.me/ .



About Fastyle

Eliza Wecker

1-669-209-0123



https://www.fastyle.me/



