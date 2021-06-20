SMC Wins Control Design 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

The three product categories recognized are: Pneumatic Systems Controls/Components, Pneumatic Cylinder/Actuator and Linear Motion Actuator/Slide/Guide.

Noblesville, IN, June 20, 2021



This marks the tenth consecutive year SMC has been recognized by Control Design readers.



Control Design magazine invited more than 15,000 individuals who identified themselves as having buying influence or authority to access a confidential ballot for their preferred supplier for each category. All the voting is unaided, meaning that no list of supplier choices is provided for the guidance or assistance in the ballot.



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



