Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Platinum Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Platinum Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Murphy of Platinum Group Was Presented with the Prestigious Small Business Leader of the Year Award

Local Businessman, Michael Murphy awarded prestigious Small Business Leader of the Year Award for supporting community through COVID-19.

Asheville, NC, June 23, 2021 --(



About the Small Business Leader of the Year Award:

The Small Business Leader of the Year Award program recognizes two individuals who clearly reflect quality and dedication in the operation of small business (under 50 employees) in the Asheville area, and provide leadership accomplishments including innovation, initiative and civic responsiveness.



Video: https://youtu.be/NypZ9Cnl4-0



Last year, Ric Davenport of Fastsigns of Asheville, and Marta Santamaria of The Venue took home the awards.



About the Winner:

When the pandemic hit, shuttering businesses and causing financial upheaval, Michael Murphy (CEO, Platinum Group) realized his unique position to guide the community through the complex COVID-19 legislation to support businesses. Overnight, Michael launched a webinar series, where nearly 1,000 local community business members gathered together to seek support and guidance in making critical decisions, like how to obtain Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans.



He gathered colleagues together to offer their expertise with employment law, finance, and guidance to comply with Center for Disease Control and local COVID-19 regulations. These included: McGuire Wood & Bissette, SBTDC, Kaplan CFO Solutions, Colton Groome & Company, Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Buncombe County Government, Asheville, NC.



Michael was inspirational because extended himself well beyond his comfort zone of small interactions, to a place where he was sharing insight (only obtained sometimes moments before the webinars took place) to nearly a thousand local businesses. All hours of the day and night he answered people’s urgent, complex questions to try to help them get the support they needed to weather the storm.



Quote from Michael:

“Connecting in my community and fueling our local economy by supporting the amazing businesses that are found here is my greatest passion at Platinum Group. Utilizing 30 years of expertise in Accounting, HR, Employee Management and Cash Management, I have enjoyed listening to and helping my clients achieve their goals and grow their businesses. It has been so gratifying to be a part of an interconnected web of local businesses, created by mutual support and referral streams generated from strong relationships.



"The bulk of our client list is local businesses of diverse size and backgrounds. We work with many non-profits, offering a tangible price point to help them thrive. Platinum Group is also on an ever-increasing mission to be as paperless as possible, reducing impact on the environment.



"I see our community’s greatest opportunity is to preserve and support why so many choose to live here: the close-knit, friendly culture; the high concentration of amazing local businesses; and our beautiful mountains.” - Michael Murphy, CEO, Platinum Group, Asheville, NC 28804



Find Small Business Leader of the Year Award Online: https://www.ashevillechamber.org/news-events/events/annual-meeting/ Asheville, NC, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Presented at the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting, it was a moving night, where colleagues and business leaders reunited after the long separation due to the pandemic.About the Small Business Leader of the Year Award:The Small Business Leader of the Year Award program recognizes two individuals who clearly reflect quality and dedication in the operation of small business (under 50 employees) in the Asheville area, and provide leadership accomplishments including innovation, initiative and civic responsiveness.Video: https://youtu.be/NypZ9Cnl4-0Last year, Ric Davenport of Fastsigns of Asheville, and Marta Santamaria of The Venue took home the awards.About the Winner:When the pandemic hit, shuttering businesses and causing financial upheaval, Michael Murphy (CEO, Platinum Group) realized his unique position to guide the community through the complex COVID-19 legislation to support businesses. Overnight, Michael launched a webinar series, where nearly 1,000 local community business members gathered together to seek support and guidance in making critical decisions, like how to obtain Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans.He gathered colleagues together to offer their expertise with employment law, finance, and guidance to comply with Center for Disease Control and local COVID-19 regulations. These included: McGuire Wood & Bissette, SBTDC, Kaplan CFO Solutions, Colton Groome & Company, Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Buncombe County Government, Asheville, NC.Michael was inspirational because extended himself well beyond his comfort zone of small interactions, to a place where he was sharing insight (only obtained sometimes moments before the webinars took place) to nearly a thousand local businesses. All hours of the day and night he answered people’s urgent, complex questions to try to help them get the support they needed to weather the storm.Quote from Michael:“Connecting in my community and fueling our local economy by supporting the amazing businesses that are found here is my greatest passion at Platinum Group. Utilizing 30 years of expertise in Accounting, HR, Employee Management and Cash Management, I have enjoyed listening to and helping my clients achieve their goals and grow their businesses. It has been so gratifying to be a part of an interconnected web of local businesses, created by mutual support and referral streams generated from strong relationships."The bulk of our client list is local businesses of diverse size and backgrounds. We work with many non-profits, offering a tangible price point to help them thrive. Platinum Group is also on an ever-increasing mission to be as paperless as possible, reducing impact on the environment."I see our community’s greatest opportunity is to preserve and support why so many choose to live here: the close-knit, friendly culture; the high concentration of amazing local businesses; and our beautiful mountains.” - Michael Murphy, CEO, Platinum Group, Asheville, NC 28804Find Small Business Leader of the Year Award Online: https://www.ashevillechamber.org/news-events/events/annual-meeting/ Contact Information Platinum Group

Julie Miles

828-551-5144



https://www.platinum-grp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Platinum Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend