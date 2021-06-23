Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Invest in Bogota Press Release

Receive press releases from Invest in Bogota: By Email RSS Feeds: Bogota Selected by the Financial Times as the Second City of the Future in Latin America

The Colombian capital climbed one position in the regional ranking of fDi Intelligence, which measured aspects such as the proportion of Foreign Direct Investment the city reached compared to the total of the country. In addition, the capital's foreign investment attraction strategy, developed by Invest in Bogota, was selected as the eighth best in America and first in South America.

Bogota, Colombia, June 23, 2021 --(



In the ranking, which considers aspects such as the economic potential of the city, the ease of doing business, human talent, cost efficiency and connectivity, one of the relevant factors that stands out is the proportion of foreign investment that the city received compared to the country, which was 44%.



For this positioning were also considered the projects that chose the capital as a destination for their operations: “In 2019, the American company Concentrix opened a new customer contact facility in Bogota, which will bring 1000 new jobs, and the Argentine company Mercado Libre opened a technology and innovation center in the city in 2020, creating 200 new jobs," highlights the publication.



“This recognition the city is receiving, in the midst of the worst economic and social crisis in its history, shows the positioning Bogota has achieved as a business city in Latin America and the importance of foreign investment for the reactivation of the city, which encourages us to attract new projects that contribute to the economic recovery and the generation of new jobs,” highlighted Mauricio Romero, acting Executive Director of Invest in Bogota.



Bogota has managed to climb five positions in this biennial ranking in the last four editions, going from seventh place in 2015 to second place in 2021.



The application to this ranking was made during the month of January by Invest in Bogota's research and market intelligence team, highlighting the large projects established in the city during 2020 and the important management of the agency in the process of its communication strategy and investment promotion.



Best investment attraction strategy in South America

Another of the categories analyzed by fDi Intelligence as part of the "American Cities of the Future 2021/22" ranking was Bogota's FDI attraction strategy. In this category, the capital ranked eighth among all cities considered, sharing the list with key players such as New York, Montreal, Atlanta and Chicago.



Bogota's position also places it as the city with the best investment attraction strategy in South America. Bogota, Colombia, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The potential of Bogota as a destination for Foreign Direct Investment was recognized by fDi Intelligence, an analysis unit of the Financial Times, which in its most recent ranking "American Cities of the Future 2021/22" classified the Colombian capital as the second most important city in Latin America, surpassed only by Mexico City.In the ranking, which considers aspects such as the economic potential of the city, the ease of doing business, human talent, cost efficiency and connectivity, one of the relevant factors that stands out is the proportion of foreign investment that the city received compared to the country, which was 44%.For this positioning were also considered the projects that chose the capital as a destination for their operations: “In 2019, the American company Concentrix opened a new customer contact facility in Bogota, which will bring 1000 new jobs, and the Argentine company Mercado Libre opened a technology and innovation center in the city in 2020, creating 200 new jobs," highlights the publication.“This recognition the city is receiving, in the midst of the worst economic and social crisis in its history, shows the positioning Bogota has achieved as a business city in Latin America and the importance of foreign investment for the reactivation of the city, which encourages us to attract new projects that contribute to the economic recovery and the generation of new jobs,” highlighted Mauricio Romero, acting Executive Director of Invest in Bogota.Bogota has managed to climb five positions in this biennial ranking in the last four editions, going from seventh place in 2015 to second place in 2021.The application to this ranking was made during the month of January by Invest in Bogota's research and market intelligence team, highlighting the large projects established in the city during 2020 and the important management of the agency in the process of its communication strategy and investment promotion.Best investment attraction strategy in South AmericaAnother of the categories analyzed by fDi Intelligence as part of the "American Cities of the Future 2021/22" ranking was Bogota's FDI attraction strategy. In this category, the capital ranked eighth among all cities considered, sharing the list with key players such as New York, Montreal, Atlanta and Chicago.Bogota's position also places it as the city with the best investment attraction strategy in South America. Contact Information Invest in Bogota

Miguel Hernández

57 3043762439



www.investinbogota.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Invest in Bogota Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend